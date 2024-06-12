Looking for the Elden Ring Uchigatana weapon? As one of the first Katana-type weapons you can get, don't miss out on the Uchigatana's amazing slash and pierce damage. To top it off, the Uchigatana causes Blood Loss buildup, which makes it a perfect weapon for boss fights.

In this guide, we'll show you how to find the Elden Ring Uchigatana location.

How to get the Uchigatana in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Uchigatana weapon is hidden inside the Deathtouched Catacombs, a dungeon in the northern part of Limgrave. Since Limgrave is first in the Elden Ring area order, you can obtain this weapon early on. Although the Deathtouched Catacombs are difficult to clear, you don't actually need to defeat the boss to obtain the Uchigatana.

Another way to obtain the Uchigatana is to play as the Samurai class; this will get you the Uchigatana as a starting weapon. It's still possible to get a second Uchigatana from the Deathtouched Catacombs - this might get you an excellent dual-wield build.

Here's where to find the Uchigatana in Elden Ring.

To find the Deathtouched Catacombs, ride through Limgrave's forest towards the north. See the massive stone bridge ahead of you? Turn east, and when you reach the edge of the cliffs, carefully drop down until you reach the large plateau below.

Descend to the lower plains.

Looking back at the cliff wall, you'll see a spirit sitting next to a large door; this is the entrance to the Deathtouched Catacombs.

The entrance to the Deathtouched Catacombs.

After resting at the Site of Grace, walk downstairs and take the path to your left. Be ready to take down a skeleton warrior at the bottom of this staircase, and another one behind the wall on the right. Don't forget to hit the skeletons again after they've ‘died' - if you don't, the skeletons will revive and attack you again.

Watch out for the skeleton at the bottom of the stairs.

Three more skeletons await in the next room: two swordsmen and one archer. It's easiest to lure the two melee warriors to the little corner next to the staircase, where the archer can't see you. Take them down first, then defeat the archer.

After defeating the skeletons, don't follow the main path ahead! Instead, look for a secret passageway in the corner of this room, as pointed out by the arrow in the picture below.

Go through the secret doorway.

Go through this passageway and defeat the two skeletons in the next room, then continue following the passageway to the left, and defeat a few more skeleton archers at the end. You'll find yourself on a small platform with a dead body hanging over the edge; loot that body to obtain the Uchigatana.

The Uchigatana is on the dead body.

Now that you have the Elden Ring Uchigatana, do you want to clear the rest of the Deathtouched Catacombs? Then drop down to the room below you, be ready to defeat four skeleton warriors, and pull the lever in front of the statue. You can go back to the entrance of the Deathtouched Catacombs, where the door to the boss arena has now been opened.

Pull the lever if you want to defeat the Deathtouched Catacombs boss.

And that's how you get the Uchigatana in Elden Ring. As a good weapon alone isn't enough to create the best builds, make sure you pair it up with the best armor and the best spells. We can also point you to the best Ashes of War to upgrade your weapons.