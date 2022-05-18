Final Fantasy 7 announcements coming next month for 25th anniversary

Three or four times a year, someone at Square Enix says that news is coming about Final Fantasy and we all get our hopes up. This is one of those times. Tetsuya Nomura, Final Fantasy VII Remake director, has said that "various" announcements are coming next month related to Final Fantasy 7's 25th anniversary. Will it be news about the second part of the FF7 Remake - or will it be, I dunno, a livestreamed concert and some phone wallpapers?

"Next month we're planning to publish information related to VII's 25th anniversary," Nomura said. "I wonder how [much] I'm allowed to share about it. Next month we will publish various things."

That's reason enough to pay attention, but there really is no guarantee it will have anything to do with the Remake. There are several other Final Fantasy 7 projects currently in the works: Nomura made the comment during a livestream for mobile game Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, and there's another mobile game in development called Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis.

If 7 Remake Part 2 is announced, it's safe to assume it'll head to PlayStation first and we'll have longer still to wait before it comes to PC. It took about a year and a half for the first part to leap from PlayStation 4 to PC, although Katharine thought it was worth the wait when it did arrive in December last year.

There are other Final Fantasy projects that seem likely to be finished first, too. Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy 16, said that game was in the "final stages of development" earlier this month.