Get the 2TB edition of Samsung's 870 Evo SSD for just £87 on Prime Day

One of the go-to brands for all things storage in recent years has been Samsung. They're resonsible for several of the best gaming SSDs across NVMe, SATA and external drives, and one of these successes - the 870 Evo SATA SSD - is going cheap for Prime Day 2023. The 870 Evo offers high read/write speeds, and at just £86 this massive 2TB model is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon.

This price cut makes the 2TB 870 Evo a particularly cost-effective upgrade to your PC or laptop storage, which may be a looming necessity given the expanding size of PC games. The more recent Call of Duty games can easily exceed 100GB, and Microsoft's upcoming Starfield requires 125GB of storage, just to name a couple of examples.

SATA SSDs aren't as fast as PCIe/NVMe SSDs, but they are cheaper, while still being an awful lot quicker than any mechanical HDD. As such, a drive like the 870 Evo can make for either a good main storage drive, or a secondary SSD that complements a smaller, faster NVMe model. And, if you're happy using your a slightly older PC or laptop that doesn't have room for any new NVMe SSDs, this is an ideal solution for you.

Of course, you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this price (or at least using Prime's 30-day free trial), so make sure you're logged in before reaching the checkout.

