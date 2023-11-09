Latest Starfield update fixes one of the game's biggest annoyances - eating stuff - while adding DLSS

Bethesda's Starfield is awash with things to eat or drink, from half-eaten club sandwiches to bits of steaming alien gizzard, but chugging your fill has always been fussier than it needs to be, involving a trip through the game's irritating menus. No more! The next Starfield patch, which is currently available as an opt-in Steam beta, will let you guzzle things without opening your inventory, on top of various tweaks to the game's graphics and quests.

"By popular request, we have added the ability to ingest food and drink items upon finding them in the environment," reads an update on the Steam page for Starfield Beta Update 1.8.83. "You can enjoy those Chunks immediately or save them for later. The choice is yours." Katharine will be pleased - she's crazy about Chunks.

In accordance with the industry-standard "a bit of something frivolous to wash down something serious" approach to game updates, the new Starfield update also introduces Nvidia DLSS support on PC.

"Compatible Nvidia graphic cards can now use DLSS Super Resolution, Deep Learning Anti-aliasing (DLAA), Nvidia Reflex Low Latency, and DLSS Frame generation," reads the blurb. "Please note: While DLSS Frame Generation is active, VSync needs to be toggled OFF to see the benefit. We are working to automatically adjust this setting in a future update."

The addition of DLSS follows many weeks of vexing Discourse about a particular DLSS mod created by PureDark. The mod itself is apparently pretty good, but PureDark released part of it behind a Patreon paywall with DRM, cue much discussion of whether selling mods with copyright protection is really in the spirit of modding. Here's James's guide to the best Starfield PC settings if you need a refresh on how to crank up the graphics for optimal Starfielding.

This is just the tip of the lootberg that is the update changelog, of course. Stealth is apparently "a bit more forgiving", and they've quashed a bug that caused Andreja's head to be permanently cloaked. I've not run into that one and it sounds pleasantly eerie - great Halloween content, surely?

Bethesda have also fixed an issue that would cause NPCs to randomly appear naked, because Bethesda are a bunch of conformists who hate Free Love. They've also changed how ambient occlusion works for ultrawide resolutions, and given background crowd characters better eyes. As for quests, they've fixed a problem with Operation Starseed that caused the key needed to exit the facility to vanish, together with the non-appearance of NPC David Barron during the Sabotage quest.