Want to learn how to unlock the TAQ-M in Modern Warfare 2? The TAQ-M is solidly mid-table in terms of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's best marksman rifles, but if you particularly want a high rate of fire and large magazine capacity, it's well worth considering adding it to your loadout.

Modern Warfare 2 has introduced a new weapon platform to unlock some of its guns, and it's not always immediately clear how to navigate the system. The TAQ-M is one of the guns that has some platform requirements to unlock. So read on below for everything you need to know in order to add the TAQ-M to your ready arsenal.

Watch on YouTube Unsure what gun to choose in Modern Warfare 2? Confused which weapons pair best with one another? Look no further. The answers to your questions (and more) lie within the video above.

How to unlock the TAQ-M in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the TAQ-M in MW2, you need to complete the following steps:

Increase your player rank to Level 19. This will unlock the TAQ-56, the starter weapon on the Tactique Verte platform. Progress the TAQ-56 to weapon proficiency Level 20 to unlock the TAQ-M.

Since you'll need to spend a lot of time playing with the TAQ-56 to unlock the TAQ-M, have a look at our best TAQ-56 loadout guide to ensure that you're progressing as effectively as possible. Once you've unlocked this gun, be sure to check out our guide to the best TAQ-M loadout in Modern Warfare 2 to ensure you're making the most of it! Elsewhere on the Tactique Verte platform, you might be interested in learning how to unlock the TAQ-V and the best TAQ-V loadout, as well.

That's everything you need to know to unlock the TAQ-M in Modern Warfare 2, but there's plenty more to learn about putting together your ideal loadout to absolutely dominate in multiplayer. Why not check out our best MW2 guns, best MW2 killstreaks, and best MW2 perks guides to get you started?

