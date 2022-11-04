Looking for the best TAQ-V loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The TAQ-V is one of a handful of unique Battle Rifles available in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Categorised by their high semi-auto stopping power and inaccurate but powerful full-auto mode, Battle Rifles are not to be ignored in MW2.

The TAQ-V is one of the best Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 2, and in this guide we'll show you how to make the most of this powerful rifle. Below we'll walk you through the exact attachments, equipment, and perks you need to put together the very best TAQ-V loadout we've seen so far in MW2.

Note: if you want to get started using this rifle, check out our quick guide on how to unlock the TAQ-V in Modern Warfare 2!

Watch on YouTube Unsure what gun to choose in Modern Warfare 2? Confused which weapons pair best with one another? Look no further. The answers to your questions (and more) lie within the video above.

Best TAQ-V loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Below is the best TAQ-V loadout we've found so far, and it's easy to see why after trying it out. With these attachments the rifle has far, far less recoil than before - it's so controllable, in fact, that you can spray enemies comfortably at mid-range using the bouncy full-auto mode of this hard-hitting Battle Rifle. And all it costs is a visible ADS laser and a near-imperceptible hit to mobility.

Here's the best TAQ-V loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle : Bore-490

: Bore-490 Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel : FTAC Tiger Grip

: FTAC Tiger Grip Stock : Tactique Brute Stock

: Tactique Brute Stock Optic: SZ Holotherm

Rather than weighing down the TAQ-V with a heavy barrel, we've instead used a combination of the Bore-490 Muzzle device and the FTAC Tiger Grip on the Underbarrel to drastically reduce recoil and idle sway instantly.

This does still slow down the gun's handling stats a little, which is why we've counterbalanced them with the FSS OLE-V Laser, a laser that's visible only while you ADS, and which improves the TAQ-V's ADS and sprint-to-fire times back to acceptable levels - with the added bonus of further decreasing idle sway.

Oh, but we're not done yet improving the TAQ-V's recoil! Add the Tactique Brute Stock and you'll gain even smoother recoil and further aiming stability. You may think it overkill, but for a punchy Battle Rifle it's so important to be able to reliably land those first two shots. Finally, add the Optic of your choice. We like using the SZ Holotherm with our Battle Rifles, as it provides a clear sight and a slightly enhanced zoom than the popular red dot sights.

Best TAQ-V loadout secondary weapon

The TAQ-V works best at mid-to-long range, which means the ideal secondary weapon pick is a gun that can handle the close-range encounters that happen so often in MW2's aggressive fast-paced matches. The Expedite 12 is a potent Shotgun that gives you extreme power at ultra-close range. If you're looking for something a little less extreme, the Lachmann Sub is our current pick for the best SMG in Modern Warfare 2 right now, and with its high mobility and damage it can deal with most threats that the TAQ-V cannot.

Best TAQ-V class setup: Perks and Equipment

Aside from the standard Overkill perk that is required if you want to take two primary weapons into battle, you still have three slots left to fill with the best Perks in Modern Warfare 2. For this particular TAQ-V class setup we'd recommend you pick up the Bomb Squad perk, to help keep you alive in the face of the enemy's grenade spam. After that our favourite Bonus and Ultimate Perks to use with the TAQ-V are Cold-Blooded, for keeping you off the enemy's radar; and Bird's Eye, which extends your own radar's view and gives you greater awareness of enemy positions.

Combine all this with a simple Frag Grenade and Flashbang to help deal with enemies in rooms or around corners - or simply for initiating before you aim with your TAQ-V - and there really is no weakness to your TAQ-V build.

Taking into account all of the above choices, you'll end up with a very potent TAQ-V loadout which has enough recoil control for you to down enemy after enemy with ease. See where the TAQ-V ranks in our Modern Warfare 2 best guns tier list, and then read up on other top-tier weapons like the M4, the Signal 50, or the FSS Hurricane. Alternatively you can prepare for the advent of a more open battleground with the upcoming Warzone 2.0 release date.

