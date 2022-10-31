Want to learn how to unlock the TAQ-V in Modern Warfare 2? The TAQ-V is a battle rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Battle rifles are a slightly more niche gun category than, say, sniper rifles or SMGs, but if you want a fully rounded loadout at your disposal, you'll nevertheless want at least one or two of these on hand.

Thanks to MW2's somewhat confusing new weapon platform system, it's perhaps not readily apparent how to unlock the TAQ-V. If you're having trouble, read on, because we've got all the information you need to get the TAQ-V unlocked and added to your multiplayer loadout.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

How to unlock the TAQ-V in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the TAQ-V in Modern Warfare 2, you need to meet these requirements in order:

Increase your player rank to Level 19. This will unlock the TAQ-56, the starter weapon on the Tactique Verte platform. Progress the TAQ-56 to weapon proficiency Level 11. This will unlock the TAQ-V, adding it to your loadout for future multiplayer matches.

Worthy of note is the fact that, while the TAQ-V is a battle rifle, its base gun the TAQ-56 is an assault rifle. It might seem counter-intuitive to unlock a gun from one category via a base from another, but this quirk of MW2's weapon platform system might be the reason you've been struggling to figure out how to unlock the TAQ-V. Don't worry, though: there are no extra steps other than the requisite levelling, even if you're unlocking gun trees that span different categories.

If you're looking for more weapon unlock assistance in Modern Warfare 2, take a look at our guides to unlocking the Lachmann-556 and unlocking the FSS Hurricane. For more general advice on putting together your ideal loadout, check out our pages on the best guns in Modern Warfare 2, best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2, and best perks in Modern Warfare 2.

