Looking for the best TAQ-M loadout in Modern Warfare 2? Landing in the middle of our list of the best marksman rifles in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the TAQ-M is a powerful long-range weapon. It's also fairly versatile, with its high range, accuracy, and fire rate allowing you to crack skulls from afar or drop nearby enemies with ease.

In this guide, we'll break down the best TAQ-M loadout in Modern Warfare 2, explaining the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need in your MW2 TAQ-M class setup.

Best TAQ-M loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Our MW2 TAQ-M loadout increases its damage range considerably, along with its accuracy and ADS speed. That turns it into a 1-to-2-shot-kill monster at any range, and allows you to quickly snap to enemies and score headshots with ease.

Here's the best TAQ-M loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel : LR1:7 20.5" Barrel

: LR1:7 20.5" Barrel Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip : Demo Cleanshot Grip

: Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock : TV Xline Pro

: TV Xline Pro Optic: HMW-20 Optic

The key attachment in this MW2 TAQ-M loadout is the LR1:7 20.5" Barrel, as it raises your damage range and bullet velocity. This does slightly decrease your ADS speed, but you can bump it back up and even over the default stat by using the FSS OLE-V Laser, TV Xline Pro, and Demo Cleanshot Grip.

For your final attachment, use an optic to make it easier to snap to enemies. The HMW-20 Optic does a great job for the TAQ-M, but feel free to use whichever scope you personally prefer.

Best secondary weapon

Since the TAQ-M is best from a distance, we recommend using one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2 as your secondary. Our guides on the best MP5 loadout and the best FSS Hurricane loadout will set you up to shred enemies at lightning speed, as they're some of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2 right now.

Best perks and equipment

For your first perk slot, use Overkill. It's one of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2, as it lets you equip two primary weapons at once. Double Time is another excellent perk, allowing you to tactical sprint for longer. Fast Hands is a great bonus perk, as it lets you swap between weapons faster. For your final perk, use Ghost to avoid popping up on enemy radars when they use a UAV.

If you get hit and need to get back in the fight quickly, use a Stim Shot to regenerate back to full health in just two seconds. If your enemies are all in cover and you need to force them out, toss a Thermite grenade in their direction and then sit back and snipe as they start running.

That wraps up our guide on the best TAQ-M loadout in Modern Warfare 2, but there are plenty of other rifles to try. Our Lockwood Mk2 loadout and SP-R 208 loadout are exceptional at dropping enemies from a distance, and they're sure to stick around in the meta when the Modern Warfare 2 hardcore mode arrives soon.

