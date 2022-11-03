Looking for the best SP-R 208 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The punchy SP-R 208 has among the highest damage profiles of any Marksman Rifle in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, capable of putting down an enemy with a single shot to the torso at a startlingly long range. The SP-R 208 has gained a lot of popularity among players proficient at running around the map and quickscoping in for quick lethal shots on any enemy they come across.

We're here today to make that task a bit easier for you. Below we'll walk you through the very best SP-R 208 loadout and class setup on offer in Modern Warfare 2. We'll explore the various attachment options on offer with this powerful rifle, along with the ideal perks, equipment, and secondary weapons to use alongside the SP-R 208.

Best SP-R 208 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Much like its close cousin the Lockwood Mk2, the SP-R 208 really excels when you maximise its mobility. With the attachments in this particular SP-R 208 loadout, you'll be able to run around freely, quickscoping with deadly speed and accuracy to drop enemies the moment you see them.

Here's the best SP-R 208 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel : 12.5" Carbon Barrel

: 12.5" Carbon Barrel Laser : Corio Laz-44 V3

: Corio Laz-44 V3 Stock : ZRL T70 Pad Extension

: ZRL T70 Pad Extension Bolt : FSS ST87 Bolt

: FSS ST87 Bolt Optic: SZ Holotherm

To boost the SP-R 208's mobility and ADS speed, we've affixed the shortest Barrel on offer, the 12.5" Carbon Barrel. It comes at the cost of a reduced effective range, but that's really not much of an issue for our needs. The Corio Laz-44 V3 Laser further boosts ADS speed and improves aiming stability, helping you to land that crucial first shot. The laser shows up bright red while you aim down sights, but since this is a quickscoping build that really doesn't matter.

The ZRL T70 Pad Extension further boosts the rifle's mobility and handling speeds, and the FSS ST87 Bolt is the cherry on top, boosting the SP-R 208's refire rate so you can chain together lethal shots with frightening quickness. Finally, add the Optic of your choice. We prefer a 2x scope such as the SZ Holotherm, because a lot of your fights will take place at close range and you won't want to be over-zoomed for those situations.

Best SP-R 208 loadout secondary weapon

With the SP-R 208 so skillfully handling the long-to-mid-range encounters, you'll really want to pair it with a reliable close-range weapon for when you run out of bullets with the SP-R and don't have time to reload. The Lachmann Sub is an excellent counterpart to any Marksman Rifle. It's nippy, easy to use, and has a very competitive time to kill that has seen it rise to the top of our best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2 list.

Best SP-R 208 class setup: Perks and Equipment

As always we'd first recommend picking up the Overkill perk so you can add the MP5 (or any other) primary weapon alongside the SP-R 208 to make the build as well-rounded as possible. After that, the Double Time perk is ideal for giving you the extra mobility you'll need for the aggressive quickscope style this build promotes.

For your Bonus and Ultimate perks, we'd recommend the double-whammy of Cold-Blooded and Ghost to keep you off the enemy's radar in as many ways as possible while you infiltrate their ranks and slaughter them silently and efficiently with your SP-R 208. To help with this endeavour, you should also enter the fight equipped with a Stun Grenade for initiating around corners, and a Frag Grenade for finishing off enemies that are taking cover from your SP-R 208 fire.

Put all the above guns, attachments, perks, and equipment together, and you've got an extremely deadly SP-R 208 loadout ready for your next MW2 match. If you feel you still need a bit of guidance on the current gun meta, check out our Modern Warfare 2 best guns tier list, as well as our guides on the best Assault Rifles and best Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 2.

Alternatively you can read up on the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode, as well as the latest news of the Warzone 2.0 release date.

