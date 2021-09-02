New old school RPG Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous is out now

Pathfinder: Kingmaker regularly pops up as a contender for the best of the nu-old-school CRPGs, beating out the likes of Divinity: Original Sin 2. If that was your take, then good news! Its sequel Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous is out as of today. Check out the launch trailer below.

Wrath Of The Righteous is set in an area known as the Worldwound, which is overrun by demons from the Abyss. You set about fighting back the beasties, and flexibility comes from the different types of characters you can create and the different paths - hey - you can find towards that goal. You can become an angel or a demon, travel with a selection from ten possible companions, command an army, and re-shape the city itself through your choices.

When I see Kingmaker praised, it's mostly for its tone, which seemingly found a mid-point between the dryness of Pillars Of Eternity and the silliness of Divinity: Original Sin 2. Our own Pathfinder: Kingmaker review seemed to be an outlier in finding it over-focused in lore and numbers.

There were certainly no shortage of people willing to Kickstart a sequel, with the Wrath Of The Righteous pulling in over $2 million. Backers have received access to multiple betas in the run up to release.

If you're someone who loved the original and are eager for more, you can pick up Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous now from Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store for £43/€50/$50.