Quick! Surviving Mars is free to keep for the next few hours

This is a PSA to all you fans of city-building sims: Surviving Mars is free to keep on Steam right now, and you have until the end of the day to grab it. To be fair, Surviving Mars is less a "city" builder and more a colony builder, where it's your job to set up a home on the little red planet for humans to populate. It's a good time too, we reckon it's one of the best management games and best building games on PC, so you might as well take this opportunity to add it to your library.

In his Surviving Mars review from 2018, Alec Meer said the game managed to squeeze a few happy tears out of him, as he humbly watched his colonies survive, thrive and birth a first non-Earth baby. He added that the game is attractive, has a good soundtrack, and is "adept at keeping superficially complex elements manageable".

"I relish the new state of sustained fear Surviving Mars brings to city sims," he wrote. "It means that even small accomplishments feel so much bigger."

Head over to Steam to claim Surviving Mars for a very reasonable 100% off. The offer lasts until 6pm BST (10am PT) today, so you have a few hours left to grab it.

This freebie coincides with the release of the game's latest expansion Below & Beyond, which came out yesterday. It adds more tools to help you expand your colony, including stuff that will let you burrow underground into caves and lava tubes. Sounds like a bad idea, but a fun one nonetheless.