Tower Of Fantasy cooking recipes and ingredient locationsAll Cooking Recipes and ingredient locations in Tower Of Fantasy
Looking for all the Tower Of Fantasy cooking recipes and ingredient locations? Cooking is a substantial but easily overlooked aspect of Hotta Studio's open-world RPG, the startlingly popular Tower Of Fantasy. Different dishes can be created from a cooking machine by bunging in the right ingredients, and consuming those dishes will then grant you positive effects such as regenerating your health, boosting your damage and resistances, and replenishing your satiety - a hunger bar which is used for passive health regeneration.
Not only will you often want to cook particular dishes to prepare for certain fights or journeys, but there are often also quest missions which require you to obtain a certain food item. Here you'll find all your answers, thanks to our definitive table of all Tower Of Fantasy cooking recipes. Keep scrolling and you'll also find useful information on where to find each of the ingredients in the game.
Tower Of Fantasy cooking recipes
Below is every single cooking recipe in Tower Of Fantasy, along with the effects and bonuses given by each dish.
|Food
|Ingredients
|Satiety
|Effect
|Rarity
|Awful Stew
|Any failed combo
|+2
|N/A
|N/A
|Charcoal Grilled Sand Onion
|2x Sand Onion
|+10
|N/A
|X
|Crispy Grilled Fish
|1x Silver Bass
|+10
|N/A
|X
|Sizzling Meat
|2x Game Meat
|+10
|N/A
|X
|Wholegrain Bread
|2x Homi Grain
|+10
|N/A
|X
|Breakfast Cereal
|2x Homi Grain, 1x Milk
|+14
|N/A
|N
|Egg Fried Rice
|2x Rice, 1x Poultry Egg
|+14
|N/A
|N
|Fries
|1x Potato, 1x Salad Dressing
|+14
|N/A
|N
|Meat And Potato Stew
|1x Potato, 1x Game Meat
|+14
|N/A
|N
|Meat Bun
|2x Homi Grain, 1x Game Meat
|+14
|N/A
|N
|Stir-Fried Broccoli
|2x Broccoli
|+14
|N/A
|N
|Red Wheat Bread
|2x Brown Rice
|+16
|N/A
|N
|Cactus Special
|2x Ball Cactus
|+5
|Restore (10% + 1,500) HP
|X
|Fried Egg
|2x Poultry Egg
|+5
|Restore (10% + 1,500) HP
|X
|Fried Mushrooms
|2x Mushroom
|+5
|Restore (10% + 1,500) HP
|X
|Lettuce Salad
|2x Lettuce, 1x Salad Dressing
|+5
|Restore (10% + 1,500) HP
|X
|Beet Soup
|2x Beetroot
|+7
|Restore (12% + 3,300) HP
|N
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|1x Homi Grain, 1x Poultry Meat, 1x Lettuce
|+7
|Restore (12% + 3,300) HP
|N
|Dandelion Mushroom Soup
|1x Dandelion Seed, 2x Mushroom
|+7
|Restore (12% + 3,300) HP
|N
|Fried Chicken
|2x Poultry Meat, 1x Homi Grain
|+7
|Restore (12% + 3,300) HP
|N
|Golden Egg And Tomato
|2x Thornmato, 2x Poultry Egg
|+7
|Restore (12% + 3,300) HP
|N
|Grilled Lizard Tail
|2x Fleshy Tail
|+7
|Restore (12% + 3,300) HP
|N
|Mushroom Soup
|2x Mushroom, 2x Lettuce
|+7
|Restore (12% + 3,300) HP
|N
|Seaweed And Egg Soup
|2x Laver, 1x Poultry Egg
|+7
|Restore (12% + 3,300) HP
|N
|Sliced Fish With Mushroom
|2x Mushroom, 1x Silver Bass
|+7
|Restore (12% + 3,300) HP
|N
|Steamed Conch
|2x Conch, 1x Lettuce
|+7
|Restore (12% + 3,300) HP
|N
|Vegetable Salad
|1x Fallen Fruit, 1x Thornmato, 1x Lettuce, 1x Salad Dressing
|+7
|Restore (12% + 3,300) HP
|N
|Black Moss Soup
|2x Black Moss, 2x Lettuce
|+8
|Restore (13% + 10,000) HP
|N
|Surf and Turf
|1x Darby's Sturgeon, 2x Poultry Egg
|+8
|Restore (13% + 10,000) HP
|N
|Boiled Scallops
|2x Scallop, 3x Lettuce
|+10
|Restore (15% + 20,000) HP
|R
|Fruit Cake
|2x Strawberry, 1x Homi Grain, 1x Fallen Fruit, 1x Poultry Egg
|+10
|Restore (15% + 20,000) HP
|R
|Steamed Crab
|2x Portunid, 2x Lettuce
|+10
|Restore (15% + 20,000) HP
|R
|Steamed Egg With Sea Urchin
|2x Sea Urchin, 2x Poultry Egg
|+10
|Restore (15% + 20,000) HP
|R
|Balloon Fruit Salad
|2x Balloon Fruit, 2x Thornmato, 1x Salad Dressing
|+10
|Restore (16% + 34,000) HP
|R
|Barnacle Seafood Pizza
|1x Barnacle, 2x Brown Rice, 1x Onion
|+10
|Restore (16% + 34,000) HP
|R
|Caviar Sushi
|1x Caviar, 2x Rice, 2x Laver
|+10
|Restore (16% + 34,000) HP
|R
|Chocolate Bread
|2x Cocoa Beans, 2x Brown Rice
|+10
|Restore (16% + 34,000) HP
|R
|Fiddlehead Pie
|2x Fiddlehead, 2x Brown Rice
|+10
|Restore (16% + 34,000) HP
|R
|Fiddlehead Soup
|2x Fiddlehead, 4x Lettuce
|+10
|Restore (16% + 34,000) HP
|R
|Pine Cocoa
|1x Pinecone, 1x Cocoa Beans, 2x Milk
|+10
|Restore (16% + 34,000) HP
|R
|Caterpillar Fungus Noodles
|1x Caterpillar Fungus, 3x Brown Rice
|+20
|Restore (20% + 60,000) HP
|SR
|Nut Tea
|1x Hazelnut, 2x Pinecone, 2x Honey
|+20
|Restore (20% + 60,000) HP
|SR
|Honeyed Fruit Juice
|2x Fallen Fruit, 1x Honey, 1x Carbonated Water
|N/A
|Restore 300 Stamina, Restore (12% + 3,300) HP
|N
|Iced Orchid Surprise
|2x Ghost Mushroom, 1x Milk, 1x Carbonated Water
|N/A
|Restore 300 Stamina, Restore (12% + 3,300) HP
|N
|Firecap Mushroom Soup
|2x Firecap, 2x Lettuce
|N/A
|Restore 400 Stamina, Restore (13% + 10,000) HP
|N
|Roast Rump
|2x Rear Hock
|N/A
|Restore 500 Stamina, Restore (15% + 20,000) HP
|R
|Sweet Pomegranate Juice
|2x Phosphogranate, 2x Honey, 1x Carbonated Water
|N/A
|Restore 600 Stamina, Restore (16% + 34,000) HP
|R
|Snow Lotus Soup
|1x Snow Lotus, 2x Honey
|N/A
|Restore 800 Stamina, Restore (20% + 60,000) HP
|SR
|Tomato And Fried Egg Pasta
|3x Brown Rice
|+10
|Gain (+1% + 45) Fire damage (900 sec)
|R
|Seafood Soup
|3x Conch, 2x Scallop, 1x Lettuce
|+10
|Gain (+1% + 45) Ice damage (900 sec)
|R
|Spicy Burger
|3x Homi Grain, 2x Rear Hock, 1x Lettuce
|+10
|Gain (+1% + 45) Physical damage (900 sec)
|R
|Jam On Toast
|1x Small Blueberry Jar, 1x Strawberry, 3x Homi Grain
|+10
|Gain (+1% + 45) Volt damage (900 sec)
|R
|Firedragon Fruit Tea
|2x Firedragon Fruit, 2x Honey
|+10
|Gain (+1% + 80) Fire damage (900 sec)
|R
|Snow Azalea Tea
|1x Snow Azalea, 1x Milk, 2x Honey
|+10
|Gain (+1% + 80) Ice damage (900 sec)
|R
|Caviar Potato Balls
|1x Caviar, 2x Potato
|+10
|Gain (+1% + 80) Physical damage (900 sec)
|R
|Eel And Mushroom Soup
|1x Electric Eel, 2x Firecap
|+10
|Gain (+1% + 80) Volt damage (900 sec)
|R
|Iced Strawberry Soda
|2x Strawberry, 2x Honey, 1x Carbonated Water
|+10
|Gain (+10% + 170) Fire resistance (900 sec)
|R
|Sea Crab Soup
|2x Hermit Crab, 4x Mushroom
|+10
|Gain (+10% + 170) Fire resistance (900 sec)
|R
|Simple Power Salad
|1x Broccoli, 1x Thornmato, 1x Lettuce, 1x Poultry Egg, 1x Salad Dressing
|+10
|Gain (+10% + 170) Physical resistance (900 sec)
|R
|Thundercloud Blueberry Soda
|1x Small Blueberry Jar, 2x Honey, 1x Carbonated Water
|+10
|Gain (+10% + 170) Volt resistance (900 sec)
|R
|Cocoa Milk
|2x Cocoa Beans, 2x Honey, 1x Milk
|+10
|Gain (+10% + 290) Ice resistance (900 sec)
|R
|Barnacle Stew
|2x Barnacle, 4x Lettuce
|+10
|Gain (+10% + 290) Physical resistance (900 sec)
|R
|Spicy Eel
|1x Electric Eel
|+10
|Gain (+10% + 290) Volt resistance (900 sec)
|R
|Juicy BLT
|1x Fatty Cut, 2x Brown Rice, 2x Poultry Egg
|+20
|Gain (+15% + 675) Fire resistance (1200 sec)
|SR
|Braised Meat
|1x Fatty Cut
|+20
|Gain (+15% + 675) Ice resistance (1200 sec)
|SR
|Snail Baked Rice
|1x Carrion Snail, 2x Rice
|+20
|Gain (+15% + 675) Physical resistance (1200 sec)
|SR
|Grilled Steak
|1x Prime Cut
|+20
|Gain (+15% + 675) Volt resistance (1200 sec)
|SR
|Steak With Sauce
|1x Prime Cut, 3x Firecap
|+20
|Gain (+2% + 150) Fire damage (1200 sec)
|SR
|Salmon Sashimi
|1x Lake Bass
|+20
|Gain (+2% + 150) Ice damage (1200 sec)
|SR
|Truffle Fried Rice
|1x Black Truffle, 1x Onion, 2x Rice
|+20
|Gain (+2% + 150) Physical damage (1200 sec)
|SR
|Purple Yam Pie
|1x Purple Yam
|+20
|Gain (+2% + 150) Volt damage (1200 sec)
|SR
Tower Of Fantasy ingredient locations
If you're struggling to piece together the ingredients for one of the Tower Of Fantasy dishes above, then not to worry. Below you can read up on where exactly you need to go to find each of the listed ingredients in the game.
- Ball Cactus - Found in the Tower of Fantasy
- Balloon Fruit - Found in Astra and north of Navia Bay
- Barnacle - Found on beach in Warren
- Beetroot - Found in Vera cave
- Black Moss - Found on bridges in Crown
- Black Truffle - Found all over Warren
- Broccoli - Found in Astra, mainly in the south
- Brown Rice - Found in Navia grassland
- Carbonated Water - Purchase from vendors
- Carrion Snail - Found on north coast of Navia
- Caterpillar Fungus - Found across Warren Snowfield
- Caviar - Dropped by Ravagers in Navia
- Cocoa Beans - Found in Raincaller Island area of Navia
- Conch - Found on beach west of Mt. Woochu in Banges, and islands west of Navia
- Dandelion Seed - Found all over Astra
- Darby's Sturgeon - Found in Astra river and Southern Naa Fjords in Warren
- Electric Eel - Found on east coast of Warren
- Fallen Fruit - Found in Banges and Astra
- Fatty Cut - Harvest from wildlife of Crown Mines
- Fiddlehead - Found around Banges Tech and Banges Factories
- Firecap - Found on coasts in Crown
- Firedragon Fruit - Found along rivers in Navia and Crown
- Fleshy Tail - Harvest from creatures in Vera
- Game Meat - Harvest from rabbits, boars, and other wildlife
- Ghost Mushroom - Found all over Astra
- Hazelnut - Found rarely in Navia, mainly east of Navia Bay
- Hermit Crab - Found on beaches of Banges and Crown
- Homi Grain - Found in Astra, Navia, and Banges
- Honey - Harvest from Needlebee Hives
- Lake Bass - Found in Crown and other lakes
- Laver - Found on west coast in Banges
- Lettuce - Found all over Astra
- Milk - Purchase from vendors
- Mushroom - Found in Crown, mainly in the northeast
- Onion - Purchase from vendors
- Phosphogranate - Found around Navia Bay
- Pinecone - Found under pine trees in Warren
- Portunid - Found on coast in Banges and Crown
- Potato - Found in Warren or above Banges Dock
- Poultry Egg - Found high up in Astra, Navia, Banges, and Crown
- Prime Cut - Harvest from rabbits in Astra
- Purple Yam - Found all over Warren
- Rear Hock - Harvest from rabbits, boars, and other wildlife
- Rice - Purchase from vendors
- Salad Dressing - Purchase from vendors
- Sand Onion - Found in Vera, near to shrubbery
- Scallop - Found on beaches in Banges
- Sea Urchin - Found on beach in Crown and north Banges
- Silver Bass - Found in Astra river and Warren
- Small Blueberry Jar - Dropped by Heirs Of Aida
- Snow Azalea - Found in southeast of Warren Snowfield
- Snow Lotus - Found all over Warren
- Strawberry - Found in Navia and Crown
- Thornmato - Found in Astra and Navia
That wraps up this definitive guide to the various cooking recipes and ingredient locations in Tower Of Fantasy. Bringing the right food with you is a great way to prepare for challenging areas, fights, and bosses.