Want to learn more about the current and upcoming Tower of Fantasy banner? Tower of Fantasy is a gacha RPG that features a range of unlockable characters, known as Simulacra. You can obtain new Simulacra by spending a premium currency in one of Tower of Fantasy's Special Orders. Special Orders are more commonly known as banners in the gacha community, as that's the term used in the immensely popular Genshin Impact. Banners are essentially a form of gambling, as you pay the required currency in exchange for a randomly rolled reward (similar to a loot box). Tower of Fantasy currently has four standard banners and one event banner, which offers an increased chance to unlock a powerful Simulacrum named Nemesis.

Below, we'll break down the current event banner and the start time and featured character for the next event banner. We'll also explain the required currency and potential rewards for each Tower of Fantasy banner.

Current Tower of Fantasy event banners

The current Tower of Fantasy event banners are Rebirth of Clemency and Yesteryear's Reconstruction. The Rebirth of Clemency and Yesteryear's Reconstruction event banners are scheduled to end on August 31st at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm BST/11pm CEST. The next event banner, which you can learn more about in the next section, will debut on September 1st.

The Rebirth of Clemency and Yesteryear's Reconstruction event banners offer a chance to unlock Nemesis, an incredibly powerful Simulacrum who we think is currently a top tier Tower of Fantasy character, and Nemesis Matrices respectively. To purchase orders on the Rebirth of Clemency banner, you must spend Red Nuclei, while orders of Yesteryear's Reconstruction cost Special Vouchers.

When you purchase one Rebirth of Clemency order, there is a 0.75% chance to gain an SSR-ranked weapon. When you receive an SSR weapon, there is a 50% chance that you will get Venus, the dual pistols used by Nemesis. Since characters and their unique weapons are tied in Tower of Fantasy, gaining Venus will automatically unlock the Nemesis Simulacrum.

When you purchase a Yesteryear's Reconstruction order, there is a 1.7% chance that you will receive an SSR-rated Matrix. Like Rebirth of Clemency, there is then a 50% chance that the SSR Matrix you receive will be related to Nemesis. These Matrices are Nemesis: Alloy Cells, Nemesis: Teddy Bear, Nemesis: Refreshed, and Nemesis: Inner Drive.

Next Tower of Fantasy event banner

A new Tower of Fantasy event banner is scheduled to start on September 1st. A start time and title for the event banner have not yet been specified, but we do know that a new featured character will debut.

The new Simulacrum in the next Tower of Fantasy event banner is Frigg, a melee specialist who harnesses the elemental power of ice to freeze and shatter enemies. As soon as we find out more about Frigg and the exact launch time for the next banner, we will let you know.

Tower of Fantasy banners: Choice Weapons and Choice Matrices

There are two other banners in Tower of Fantasy, but unlike the event banners, they will not cycle out. These banners offer weapons, including SR and SSR weapons that can unlock new Simulacra, and matrices, which you can attach to weapons to increase their stats.

The Choice Weapons banner has two caches, which offer the same weapons at slightly different drop rates. This is because they require different currencies.

The Gold Nuclei cache costs one Gold Nuclei per order, and offers a 0.75% chance of receiving an SSR weapon (the highest rarity). The Gold Nuclei cache also guarantees an SR weapon or higher every 10 orders and an SSR weapon after 80 orders.

The Black Nuclei cache costs one Black Nuclei per order, and offers a 0.3% chance of getting an SSR weapon. Unlike the Gold cache, the Black Nuclei cache offers no guaranteed SR or SSR rewards after a set amount of orders.

If you want to ensure drops of the highest rarity, you should stick with the Gold Nuclei cache. Of course, the trade here is that Gold Nuclei are much harder to find, so you might need to spend money if you want to take advantage of the guaranteed drop rates. Make sure to also check out our Tower of Fantasy codes list to see if you can get some premium currency for free.

It's worth noting that neither Choice Weapon banner caches contain Nemesis, as this character is currently exclusive to the Rebirth of Clemency order.

The Choice Matrices banner is less complex, as it doesn't have two different currencies. Instead, you can simply spend one Proof of Purchase for a Choice Matrices order. Each Choice Matrices order offers a 1.7% chance of receiving an SSR Matrix, and a slightly higher 7.5% chance to receive an SR Matrix. You are guaranteed a Matrix of SR or higher every 10 orders purchased, and an SSR Matrix for every 40 orders.

That wraps up our guide on the current Tower of Fantasy event banners and Choice banners. Once you've got a favourite character from one of the banners, make sure to check out our Tower of Fantasy relic tier list to power them up even further. If you want to get the best relic, take a look at our guide on how to get the Colossus Arms early. Of course, unlocking a character isn't the end. You'll need to learn more about Combat Strength and how to increase your CS in Tower of Fantasy if you want to beat the toughest bosses.