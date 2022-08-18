Which are the best Simulacrum characters and weapons in Tower Of Fantasy? If you're just starting out with Hotta's open-world RPG, you might find it a bit difficult to wrap your head around the Simulacrum system in Tower Of Fantasy. In essence, all playable characters beyond your starting character are downloadable personalities known as Simulacrum, and all the best weapons in the game are manifestations of those characters. So each character is also quite literally a weapon.

In this guide you'll find an easy-to-grasp explanation of how the Simulacrum system works, along with our tier list of the best characters and the best weapons in Tower Of Fantasy. Further below we'll also list each of the Simulacrum themselves, and their pros and cons in combat.

What are Simulacrum in Tower Of Fantasy?

Simulacrum in Tower Of Fantasy are AI personas based on characters that used to exist in the world of Aida. These AIs are linked to specific weapons in the world, so when you obtain one of these weapons, you also get the Simulacrum that comes with it.

You can equip a Simulacrum and a weapon independently of one another. Simulacrum are essentially cosmetic character skins and personalities that replace your character's default look. But each Simulacrum also has passive effects which you can begin to unlock once you hit Level 18. This is known as Simulacrum Awakening.

Below we'll walk you through our tier list of the best characters and weapons in Tower Of Fantasy, along with our pick for the best Simulacrum in the game for both PvE and PvP.

Tower Of Fantasy character tier list

Top tier: Samir, Cocoritter, King, Nemesis

Samir, Cocoritter, King, Nemesis A tier: Crow, Huma, Shiro, Tsubasa

Crow, Huma, Shiro, Tsubasa B tier: Zero, Meryl, Ene, Echo

Zero, Meryl, Ene, Echo C tier: Bai Ling, Hilda, Pepper

For the purposes of clarity, here's that same tier list again but with the weapon names instead of the character names.

Tower Of Fantasy weapon tier list

Top tier: Dual EM Stars, Absolute Zero, Scythe Of The Crow, Venus

Dual EM Stars, Absolute Zero, Scythe Of The Crow, Venus A tier: Thunderblades, Molten Shield V2, Chakram Of The Seas, Icewind Arrow

Thunderblades, Molten Shield V2, Chakram Of The Seas, Icewind Arrow B tier: Negating Cube, Rosy Edge, Pummeler, Thunderous Halberd

Negating Cube, Rosy Edge, Pummeler, Thunderous Halberd C tier: Nightingale's Feather, The Terminator, Staff Of Scars

Best Simulacrum in Tower Of Fantasy

Some Simulacrum and weapons are far better suited for PvP than PvE, so we'll give you two answers here.

Overall, the best Simulacrum in Tower Of Fantasy is Samir. She is simply in the best position right now for overall DPS. Samir's Volt-affinity Dual EM Stars pistols give her a great amount of ranged damage potential, which only increases the longer you can go without being hit thanks to her Awakening traits, which grant you stacks of damage-increasing Concentration for every 4 seconds spent without receiving damage. Her damage can grow to insane levels, and all while staying at range and in relative safety.

However, in PvP, the best Simulacrum in the game is Meryl. While only a B-tier character in our tier list (because our tier list is focused mainly on PvE), Meryl is dominating the PvP meta right now thanks to her Rosy Edge greatsword and its Discharge skill, which generates a Frost Barrier that can lock enemies in place, allowing Meryl to spend the next 5 seconds dealing massive amounts of damage to them for free.

That concludes our tier list guide to the best Simulacrum, characters, and weapons in Tower Of Fantasy for both PvP and PvE. Hopefully this has proven helpful for you - unless you were looking for jiggle physics comparisons or something, in which case, sadly you came to the wrong guide. For more Tower Of Fantasy content, you should have a read of Ed's impressions piece on the game. In the meantime, stayed tuned for more guides coming shortly!