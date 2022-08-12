If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tower Of Fantasy codes [August 2022]: How to redeem codes for free gold

All the Tower of Fantasy Codes you can redeem right now
Two female characters rest on a hilltop overlooking a cyberpunk-esque cityscape in Tower Of Fantasy.

Looking for all the latest Tower Of Fantasy codes to redeem? Despite a rocky European launch on PC, anime-esque gacha ARPG Tower Of Fantasy is proving too intriguing to resist for fans of Genshin Impact and other games in the genre. And, like most F2P games these days (not to mention an increasing number of paid live service titles), Tower Of Fantasy is proving itself to be liberal in its approach to giving away codes you can redeem for in-game freebies.

On this page, we maintain an up-to-date list of active Tower Of Fantasy codes, as well as providing you with step-by-step instructions on how to redeem them. We'll also keep a handy reference list of expired codes on-hand for you to check against any you find.

Tower Of Fantasy codes [August 2022]

Last checked on: 12th August, 2022

Below are the currently active codes that you can redeem in Tower Of Fantasy:

  • ILOVETOF: 1x Gold Nucleus, 5x Weapon Battery II
  • TOF666: 8,888 Gold, 1x SR Relic Shard Box
  • TOF888: 8,888 Gold, 1x Black Nucleus, 10x Crispy Grilled Fish

How to redeem codes in Tower Of Fantasy

Tower Of Fantasy codes are redeemed from within the game itself, and you have to have completed the tutorial before you can access the relevant page. Once you can do so, complete the following steps to redeem a code:

  • Select the gift box icon in the top left hand corner of the screen. (Press Enter to give yourself cursor control, or L-Alt to select the icon without a cursor.)
  • Select 'Rewards' from the left-hand menu that appears.
  • Select 'Exchange' from the Rewards sub-menu.
  • In the text box under 'Redeem via code', type in the code you want to redeem and click Confirm.
  • To retrieve your goodies, exit the Rewards menu and open up the Friends menu.
  • Select the mailbox in the upper right hand corner to claim your freebies.

Expired Tower Of Fantasy codes

  • huanta520
  • huanta666
  • huanta888
  • ht520
  • ht666
  • ht888
  • YL666
  • YL777
  • YL999

That's all we've got on Tower Of Fantasy codes for now, folks, but you might be interested in checking out our Genshin Impact codes list and Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds codes list as well before you go.

