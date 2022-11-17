When will the Chimera be unlockable in Warzone 2? The Chimera is one of the most desirable new weapons added in Warzone 2. Although it's technically classed as an assault rifle, the Chimera is technically more of a hybrid between the former category and an SMG, meaning that it packs quite the unique punch.

However, players getting into Warzone 2 (or Season One of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2) have been a bit confused by the status of the Chimera, since there's currently no way to properly unlock it in-game. Read on below for a full explainer of what's going on with the Chimera, as well as how and when you'll be able to unlock it.

How to unlock the Chimera in Warzone 2

At the moment, there's no way to unlock the Chimera in Warzone 2. Don't worry, though, because you will have access to the Chimera soon: it's planned to arrive as part of the Season One content for Warzone 2 and MW2, just not quite yet.

We don't yet know an exact release date for the Chimera, but credible rumour suggests it'll be made available sometime in December. When it does arrive, however, it's thought that it'll be available either for purchase via the in-game store, or unlockable as part of a gameplay challenge (like the M13B has been since launch).

Somewhat confusingly, you can get a preview of the Chimera at the Gunsmith and view it when tabbing through the Bruen Ops weapon platform (which it shares with the M13B and BAS-P). You can even try it out in the firing range, but at this point, that's the only chance you have to play with it in-game.

While you can't get your hands on the Chimera just yet, there are plenty of gun options in Warzone 2 to keep you occupied until it releases.

