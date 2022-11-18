Want to know how to get the gold camo in Warzone 2? The gold camo is locked behind a series of challenges in Warzone 2, and completing them is a good sign that you've become skilled with a particular gun.

The gold camo is available for every weapon in Warzone 2, so you can add some glitz and glamour to everything in your arsenal, but you'll need to earn it for each weapon separately. That's going to take a while, but by the end you'll be able to display just how good you are at COD. Or, just how much time you have to grind through challenges.

In this guide, we'll break down how to get the gold camo in Warzone 2, covering the process that you'll need to follow regardless of which weapon you're using. We'll also provide some tips on how to get the gold camo quickly in Warzone 2.

How to get the gold camo in Warzone 2

To unlock the gold camo in Warzone 2, you must complete the four basic camo challenges with any weapon. This will then unlock the gold camo challenge, which involves getting either 2 or 3 kills in a life 10 times. After completing this challenge, you will unlock the gold camo for your gun.

The basic camo challenges vary for each gun, but you can find them in-game by heading to the Gunsmith for your weapon. Once there, press customise on the top bar to navigate to a new tab, and then select the camo option. This will bring up a long row of camos, but keep your eyes on the far left of the screen for now.

There, you will find four camos in a separate box, highlighting the basic camos for this gun. Hover over each camo to learn the exact challenge that you'll need to complete. It's important to note that they are unlocked as you level up the gun, so you'll need to get to max level (or a few levels below) before you can unlock the gold camo.

Basic camos are unlocked universally, meaning you can equip them on any gun. Gold camo, along with Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion, are exclusive to each gun and must be unlocked on everything separately.

How to unlock gold camo fast in Warzone 2

Since the first stage will involve levelling up your gun to max level, we recommend hopping in either DMZ or Invasion (which is a large-scale mode in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2). Both of these modes have groups of AI scattered around who are much easier to kill than a normal player. They're still pretty powerful (I've been killed by AI in DMZ a handful of times), but they're more predictable than your average player and still provide plenty of XP.

If you have them available, make sure to pop a double weapon XP token to make this step go faster.

When you're ready to start chipping away at camo challenges, you'll need to play a mode that only features actual players. AI kills do not count towards camo challenges, so you'll want to play in Warzone 2 battle royale or in the paid multiplayer.

Unfortunately, those trying to unlock the gold camo in Warzone 2 battle royale are going to have a rough time, because you won't spawn in with your preferred weapons. To get your weapon and start grinding camos, you'll either need to head to a buy station or get a loadout drop.

However, it's still going to take a while, as kills are a lot less frequent compared to multiplayer. Also, be aware that you'll probably want to play in Duos, Trios, or Quads for some of the camo challenges, as many basic camo challenges require double kills. Double kills aren't impossible in solos, of course, but you'll need to rely on random players bunching up in the same spot without killing each other.

There are no respawn modes available in Warzone 2 right now, but Plunder and Rebirth did eventually come to the original. If these modes, or similar modes that allow frequent respawns, do appear in Warzone 2, they'll hopefully make the gold camo grind a lot easier.

That wraps up our guide on how to get the gold camo in Warzone 2. If you're not after gold on everything and only want to make the meta guns shine, take a look at our guide on the best guns in Warzone 2. For more granular info on how every weapon compares, check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats page.

