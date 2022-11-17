Want to learn how to unlock the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2? The SP-R 208 is our favourite Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2, but adding it to your multiplayer loadout takes a little bit of work. Unlocking this gun requires you to navigate COD's new weapon platform system (shared between Warzone 2 and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2), which some players have found unnecessarily complicated.

Read on for a clear set of instructions on all the ways you can unlock the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2 or MW2.

How to unlock the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2

The SP-R 208 is the base gun and only weapon on the Bryson Long Rifle Platform, so it's not a prerequisite for unlocking any other guns, and you ought to pick it up easily enough by simply playing a few matches.

Here are the ways you can unlock the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2:

Advance your player rank to Level 7 .

. Take it as Contraband in the DMZ.

Any time you acquire a Contraband weapon in the DMZ, you will unlock that weapon's base blueprint at the Gunsmith for future use in your multiplayer loadouts. (You won't get to keep any customised versions of the weapon you had in the DMZ, however.)

Now that you know how to get your hands on the SP-R 208, check out our guide to the best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone 2 to help you really make the most of it!

