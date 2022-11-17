If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to unlock the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2

Learn how to get the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2
Want to learn how to unlock the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2? The SP-R 208 is our favourite Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2, but adding it to your multiplayer loadout takes a little bit of work. Unlocking this gun requires you to navigate COD's new weapon platform system (shared between Warzone 2 and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2), which some players have found unnecessarily complicated.

Read on for a clear set of instructions on all the ways you can unlock the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2 or MW2.

How to unlock the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2

The SP-R 208 is the base gun and only weapon on the Bryson Long Rifle Platform, so it's not a prerequisite for unlocking any other guns, and you ought to pick it up easily enough by simply playing a few matches.

Here are the ways you can unlock the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2:

  • Advance your player rank to Level 7.
  • Take it as Contraband in the DMZ.

Any time you acquire a Contraband weapon in the DMZ, you will unlock that weapon's base blueprint at the Gunsmith for future use in your multiplayer loadouts. (You won't get to keep any customised versions of the weapon you had in the DMZ, however.)

Now that you know how to get your hands on the SP-R 208, check out our guide to the best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone 2 to help you really make the most of it!

Now that you know how to unlock the SP-R 208 in Warzone 2, be sure to take a look at our list of the best guns in Warzone 2 to see how it stacks up against the competition. Once you're satisfied that you've made the best choice of weapon, make sure you don't leave without checking out our guide to the best loadouts in Warzone 2 as well!

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

