Looking for the best 3-Line Rifle loadout in Warzone Pacific? Almost every Warzone loadout needs a strong Sniper Rifle for those long-range encounters, and the 3-Line Rifle is sure to impress in this role. While it isn’t quite as snappy as the Kar98k when moving and aiming, the 3-Line Rifle will tear through enemy armour with remarkable efficiency and leave your opponents crying out for a revive.

This guide will cover how to make the best 3-Line Rifle loadout in Warzone Pacific, so that you can stop agonising over attachments and get back to cracking skulls across Caldera.

Best 3-Line Rifle loadout in Warzone

The 3-Line Rifle is extremely powerful, but you’ll need the right attachments if you want to place your shots accurately. The default 3-Line has a lot of scope sway when aiming down sights which will disorient you and make it a lot harder to fire precise shots. With this loadout, we’ll make the 3-Line Rifle more accurate and controllable, while increasing the damage and making it a little harder for enemies to spot you in your sniper nest.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : 500MM MN Custom

: 500MM MN Custom Underbarrel : Heavy Foregrip

: Heavy Foregrip Optic : None

: None Magazine : .30-06 20 Round Mags

: .30-06 20 Round Mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : MN Custom

: MN Custom Proficiency : Shrouded

: Shrouded Kit: Fully Loaded

To eliminate the scope sway on the 3-Line Rifle, equip the 500MM MN Custom barrel, Heavy Foregrip and MN Custom stock. These attachments combine to make the 3-Line Rifle perfectly still while aiming, so you can focus on picking out targets across Caldera’s lush landscape. We found that the default scope was clear and easy to use, but feel free to switch the optic if you have a personal preference.

When trading shots with an enemy, you might find that the standard mags don’t hold enough ammo. We recommend using the .30-06 20 Round Mags to greatly increase your ammo count and ensure you rarely need to reload during a gunfight, while the Fully Loaded kit will provide max ammo when you equip this loadout. These larger magazines also increase your damage, bullet velocity and range, making the 3-Line Rifle even more powerful. Combine the 20 Round Mags with Lengthened ammo to push your bullet velocity even further so that your shots fly through the air at a breakneck pace.

The 20 Round Mags would usually lower your recoil control, but the barrel, underbarrel and stock mentioned above balance this out and, when paired with the Pine Tar Grip, actually leave this loadout with far less recoil. This means you should notice much less kick with this loadout compared to the default 3-Line Rifle.

With the recoil, accuracy and damage all improved substantially, you can now turn your attention to stealth. You should always try to remain hidden when sniping to confuse your enemies. The MX Silencer and Shrouded proficiency should help to keep you hidden, as they make your shots silent while also making it harder for enemies to spot your scope glint.

Secondary Weapon

The 3-Line Rifle is an excellent long-range weapon, but it is slow and clunky. You’ll be ripped apart before you can even aim up close, so you need a snappier weapon in your secondary slot. We recommend using an SMG like the MP40 or M1928, but some Assault Rifles offer similar speed. The STG44 is well-balanced for short-medium range, but the Cooper Carbine stands out among the Assault Rifles for its deadly speed.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best 3-Line Rifle loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you want to get a better idea of the current Warzone meta, check out our lists of the best guns and best loadouts in Warzone Pacific. Before dropping into the new map, prime yourself with our Caldera guide.