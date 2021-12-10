Looking for the best Combat Shotgun loadout in Warzone Pacific? We’ve seen Shotguns climb in the meta before and the Combat Shotgun seems poised to do it again, so you’ll need to build this loadout quickly if you want to dominate in Warzone. There are plenty of other weapons that you should try with the launch of Warzone Pacific Season 1, but the Combat Shotgun stands out as a short-range powerhouse that could devastate enemy squads and help you clutch some easy wins.

This guide covers how to make the best Combat Shotgun loadout in Warzone Pacific so that you can obliterate nearby enemies and blaze a trail to countless victories in Caldera.

Best Combat Shotgun loadout in Warzone

The Combat Shotgun caused absolute carnage in Vanguard multiplayer and its reign seems set to continue in Warzone. This loadout aims for the optimal short-range build rather than the long-range Slug setup that was so popular in multiplayer, but you should still rack up plenty of kills across Caldera.

Muzzle : M97 Full Choke

: M97 Full Choke Barrel : Sawed-Off

: Sawed-Off Underbarrel : SMLE Pistol Grip

: SMLE Pistol Grip Optic : Mk 3 Sunfilter

: Mk 3 Sunfilter Magazine : 12 Gauge 5 Round Tube

: 12 Gauge 5 Round Tube Ammunition : Packed Powder

: Packed Powder Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : CGC 3M Adjustable

: CGC 3M Adjustable Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

This Combat Shotgun loadout uses the Sawed-Off barrel to boost damage and movement speed. When combined with the Vital proficiency, you could crack enemy armour in one hit if you’re close enough. The Sawed-Off does widen pellet spread, but you can fix that issue and keep your damage focused on one target by using the M97 Full Choke. The Sawed-Off barrel also decreases damage range, so use the 12 Gauge 5 Round Tube and Packed Powder ammo type to boost your range back up.

Damage is essential for a strong Shotgun build, but speed is equally important. Use the SMLE Pistol Grip, Fabric Grip and CGC 3m Adjustable to improve your sprint-to-fire speed and hip-fire accuracy so that you are ready for any enemies that might come close while you sprint around Caldera.

We opted for the Mk 3 Sunfilter sight for this build, but you can use whichever optic you prefer for close-quarters fights. While we might like different sights and scopes on the Combat Shotgun, we all have one thing in common: ammo is very, very important in a gunfight. With that in mind, use the Fully Loaded kit to get that all-important max ammo when you equip this loadout.

Secondary Weapon

This Combat Shotgun setup will destroy nearby enemies, but you’ll need a more versatile weapon if you want to actually close the distance and get within Shotgun range. We recommend using a weapon that balances damage and range to perform well in medium-long range encounters. The STG44 is a well-balanced Assault Rifle that’s already very popular in the Warzone Pacific meta, but the Automaton and NZ-41 are also lasers with the right attachments. While the MP40 and M1928 are also top-tier, we’d avoid using an SMG with this loadout as you might find yourself struggling in long-distance fights.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best Combat Shotgun loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you want to see how this loadout looks in the current meta, check out our lists of the best guns and best loadouts in Warzone. If you’re struggling to adjust to the lush greenery of Warzone’s new map, prime yourself before your next match with our Caldera guide.