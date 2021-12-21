Looking for the best Double Barrel loadout in Warzone Pacific? The Double Barrel is an iconic Shotgun and packs one heck of a punch. With the right attachments, it can rip through armour and down enemies in a quick, destructive burst.

This guide covers everything you need to know to make the best Double Barrel loadout in Warzone Pacific, so that you can obliterate your enemies and get some easy wins.

Best Double Barrel loadout in Warzone Pacific

The Double Barrel only fires two shells before needing to reload, so you'll want to make sure each shot deals plenty of damage. This loadout aims to increase the Double Barrel's damage, while also raising your movement and ADS speed so that you can quickly snap to heads and blast your foes into oblivion.

Muzzle : M97 Full Choke

: M97 Full Choke Barrel : LJ-18 Defender

: LJ-18 Defender Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Optic : None

: None Magazine : Double Aught

: Double Aught Ammunition : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : Skeletal Chopped

: Skeletal Chopped Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

Since you want to deal as much damage as possible with this Double Barrel loadout, we recommend taking the M97 Full Choke, LJ-18 Defender and Double Aught. The LJ-18 and Double Aught boost damage and damage range, while the M97 Full Choke makes your pellet spread tighter so that you can focus your power on one enemy, rather than dealing a little bit of damage to a whole squad. The Vital proficiency will help you get the most out of every shot, as it extends the vital damage area so that hits to the upper torso receive the same damage multiplier as headshots. If you don't manage to hit the upper torso or head, the Hollow Point ammo type increases damage to the limbs, making this Double Barrel setup effective in any close-range situation.

Those attachments increase the Double Barrel's damage, but you also need to improve your handling speed if you want to dominate your opponents. The Mark VI Skeletal and Fabric Grip increase your ADS speed, while the Skeletal Chopped significantly improves your sprint-to-fire speed so that you can quickly run towards opponents and fire off a few shots before sprinting back to cover.

We found that there's no need for an optic on the Double Barrel, as you won't need to aim and fire from a distance. Instead, you should focus on running into the fray and getting close to your enemies. With the Fully Loaded kit, you can jump into as many firefights as you want, as you'll get max ammo when you equip this loadout.

Secondary Weapon

Since the Double Barrel is best at short range, you'll want a secondary weapon that you can use while approaching enemies or firing from a distance. We recommend using a strong Assault Rifle, such as the STG44 or the Automaton. The M1928 SMG is also a viable option that can shred through enemy squads at short-medium range. You could try a Sniper Rifle, such as the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle or the 3-Line Rifle, but this leaves you without a medium-range automatic weapon to fend off most enemies.

That's everything you need to know to make the best Double Barrel loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you want to stay on top of the Warzone Season 1 meta and stay up to date on all of the best weapons, check out our lists of the best guns and best loadouts in Warzone. If you're struggling on the new Warzone map, take a look at our Caldera guide to prepare yourself for combat in the Pacific.