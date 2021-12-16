Looking for the best Type 11 loadout in Warzone Pacific? Your first reaction when testing the Type 11 might be to jump back and grimace. Mine certainly was. The iron sights are awkwardly stuck on the right side, making it a jarring experience compared to most other Warzone guns. Fortunately, after some time to tinker, we managed to build the best Type 11 loadout in Warzone that you can use to shred through enemies.

Our setup maintains the signature strength of an LMG, while increasing the range and accuracy to make the Type 11 more viable when fighting across the lush, open countryside of Caldera.

Best Type 11 loadout in Warzone Pacific

With our best Type 11 loadout for Warzone Pacific, we drastically increase the range and bullet velocity of the Type 11 to make it much more efficient in long-range encounters. We also improve its accuracy and control so that it's easier to land shots from a distance.

Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : Sakura 487MM Shrouded

: Sakura 487MM Shrouded Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Magazine : 6.5MM Sakura 90 Round Drums

: 6.5MM Sakura 90 Round Drums Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : Warubachi Type 33

: Warubachi Type 33 Proficiency : Brace

: Brace Kit: Fully Loaded

Suppressors are always important in Warzone and there’s no need to change things up here. The Mercury Silencer makes your shots much quieter, while also improving your recoil control. This does slightly decrease damage range, but it is a tiny, insignificant decrease when combined with the Sakura 487MM Shrouded. The Sakura increases your damage range by an incredible amount, meaning you won’t need to worry about damage dropping when firing at enemies in the distance.

Of course, if you want to land shots in long-range encounters, you’ll need to boost your control and accuracy even more. We recommend using the Carver Foregrip, Pine Tar Grip, Warubachi Type 33 stock, and Brace proficiency. These combine to minimise recoil and give the Type 11 deadly precision. The G16 2.5x also boosts accuracy and recoil control, while giving you a 2.5x magnification scope that is perfect for medium-long range fights.

When trading shots with an enemy, you’ll want plenty of bullets to burn. The Fully Loaded kit will give you max ammo when you get your loadout, and the 6.5MM Sakura 90 Round Drums give you plenty of shots in every clip. With both of these attachments, you can take on entire squads and clutch some easy wins. Use the Lengthened ammo type, which increases bullet velocity, to ensure you land the first hit and get the upper hand.

Secondary Weapon

The Type 11 is extremely efficient at medium-long range, but you might find it a little clunky up close. This is the same with many other LMGs, so it isn’t a weakness specific to the Type 11. We recommend using an SMG like the M1928, MP40, or Owen Gun, as they are much snappier. You could also try the Cooper Carbine, which is an excellent Assault Rifle/SMG hybrid that will rip through any nearby enemies.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best Type 11 loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you are struggling to win on the new Warzone map and need some help, take a look at our Caldera guide to get up to speed. To see how the Type 11 compares to other weapons and stay on top of the meta, check out our lists of the best Warzone loadouts and best guns in Warzone.