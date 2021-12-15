Looking for the best Owen Gun loadout in Warzone Pacific? The Owen Gun might look and feel a little strange with its reticle on the left side, but you know what they say. Never judge a bucket o’ bullets by its cover or something like that. While it is initially jarring, there’s a lot to love with the Owen Gun. By adding the right combination of attachments to increase the fire rate, accuracy and control, you can make it an excellent close-range weapon that is the perfect partner for your trusty Sniper Rifle.

This loadout covers everything you need to know to make the best Owen Gun loadout in Warzone Pacific so that you can tear it up at close range in Caldera.

Best Owen Gun loadout in Warzone

The Owen Gun packs a punch with close-range headshots, so this loadout aims to make it a bit more accurate while increasing the fire rate and ammo capacity. This will help you face multiple enemies at once, making it a viable choice against enemy squads in Caldera.

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Hockenson 142MM Rapid

: Hockenson 142MM Rapid Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums

: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums Ammunition : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : Gawain H4 Folding

: Gawain H4 Folding Proficiency : Brace

: Brace Kit: Fully Loaded

While we might usually opt for a suppressor for most Warzone guns, the Owen Gun really benefits from the Recoil Booster. The default weapon fires very slowly, so you’ll need this extra speed to pump your enemies with lead quickly. Combine this with the Hockenson 142MM Rapid barrel to push your fire rate even further. Since you can fire much faster with this loadout, take the Fully Loaded kit so that you have plenty of bullets to burn.

Of course, extra speed means extra recoil, which can throw you off up close. To bring this gun back under control, equip the Carver Foregrip, Pine Tar Grip, Gawain H4 Folding and 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums. The Brace proficiency also helps you keep control during sustained fire.

To make this close-range SMG even stronger, take the Hollow Point ammunition. This will slightly decrease your damage range, but it increases your limb damage so that you can shred nearby enemies with ease. Use the Slate Reflector optic to clean up the Owen Gun's sights for those short-range situations.

Secondary Weapon

The Owen Gun is most efficient at close range, so we recommend finding a long-range weapon that you can use to pick off targets in the distance. A Sniper Rifle like the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle or 3-Line Rifle might pack a hefty punch, but we think the BAR is also a solid choice to pair with the Owen. It’s automatic, making it much snappier than any Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle, and has a better damage range than many other Assault Rifles, making it efficient at medium-long range. If enemies get too close, simply switch to the Owen and sprint into the fray to gun your enemies down in a flash.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best Owen Gun loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you want to see how the Owen Gun compares to other weapons and keep on top of the meta as we progress towards Season 2, check out our lists of the best guns and best loadouts in Warzone. If you’re struggling on the new Warzone map, our Caldera guide will prime you on everything you need to know.