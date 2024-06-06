Want to find Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves? In Wuthering Waves, upon defeat of enemies, they're likely to drop an Echo of themselves that can be absorbed. With each new Echo, whether entirely new or of a higher rarity, you can equip new Echo Abilities to your Resonator and the other members of your team. Phantom Echoes are shiny variants of these Echoes. A, sort of, catch-them-all perspective of the game as Phantom Echoes are harder to come by.

If you're on the hunt for Phantom Echoes then, you'll need to be a bit more specific about where you farm for Echoes or how you spend your hard-earned currency. Either way, we've detailed everything you need to know about getting Phantom Echoes below.

What are Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves?

As explained briefly above, Echoes are dropped at random from defeated enemies across the expansive world of Wuthering Waves. With each Echo you absorb using your Echo Terminal, you can equip the Echo Abilities of that enemy to your Resonator and to other members of your team.

While each Echo has an increasing rarity the more you collect them and the higher the level of your Data Bank, a Phantom Echo is the rarest version you'll find. But, it doesn't come with any combat buffs or increased stats. They're for the completionists out there, who want to catch them all. (You know who you are).

You'll know when you've stumbled across a Phantom Echo because the enemy will shine, the Echo for absorbing will look a little different, and, a really big giveaway is that the Echo will say ‘Phantom' before its enemy name. For example, Phantom Hoartoise.

There are several locations where you can farm Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

How to get Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves

There are three different ways to get Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves:

Head to Phantom Echo farming locations

Purchase them in the Points Shop and Illusive Shop

Stumble upon them in the wild

Firstly, Phantom Echo farming locations have been identified across the Map where you're most likely to pick one up. For the Phantom Hoartoise, head to Tolling Stream or Thorny Passage. For the Phantom Rocksteady Guardian, head to Withering Frontline or north of the Tower of Adversity.

There's no guarantee you'll find a Phantom Echo in these places, but there's a higher chance than just searching at random. A handy tip though, if you or your friend find a Phantom Echo at any point, before you engage in combat invite each other to your world, whoever found it, and you'll both get a chance to absorb it after the battle. Two pairs of eyes searching for Phantom Echoes is certainly better than one. They respawn daily, so be sure to check back in these spots.

You can purchase multiple Phantom Echoes in the Points Shop. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Secondly, the Points Shop and Illusive Shop both have Phantom Echoes for sale. In the Points Shop, there's Phantom Echoes under both the Adversity Exchange tab and Simulation Training Store tab. These may change over time, so it's always worth checking back. You'll need to obtain a certain amount of Hazard Records or Data Sets to buy them though. At time of writing, for example, Phantom Mourning Aix requires players to obtain 3,500 Data Sets in total.

There's also an opportunity to buy a Phantom Echo from the Illusive Shop once you've completed a Depths of Illusive Realm challenge.

Lastly, find them in the wild. We know this tip isn't particularly helpful, but it is important to note that you can, if you're lucky, stumble across Phantom Echoes anywhere in the Overworld. It's not a waste of time though, as you'll be leveling up through exploration and earning XP on your travels. You'll always be traversing the expansive open world, regardless, just keep an eye out.

That's all there is to know about getting your hands on your very own Phantom Echoes collection. Our own hunt hasn't been so plentiful, yet, but it's certainly helped us build our combat skills from Intro and Outro Skills to Forte Circuit.