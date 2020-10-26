Black Friday 2020 SSD deals: all the best early NVMe and SATA deals

Black Friday may be just over a month away right now, but the early Black Friday deals train is already well and truly underway, with Amazon things off with a bunch of SSD deals to name just a few discounts they’ve having right now. Fortunately, their early Black Friday SSD deals are on my absolute favourite drive of the last year – the excellent WD Blue SN550. While these early Black Friday SSD deals aren’t quite as good as what we saw over Prime Day, they’re still good prices compared to the rest of the year, and I’ve rounded them all up below.

Regardless of whether you’re after a deal on the best SATA SSDs or mega discounts on super fast NVMe SSDs and portable SSDs, you’ll find all the best early Black Friday SSD deals right here. Naturally, there are only a couple of deals here right now, given that Black Friday proper is still a way away at the moment, but I’ll be updating this article with more and more SSD deals as and when they go live, so make sure to keep this page in your bookmarks so you can keep up to date with all the latest info.

To help make things nice and easy, I’ve split the deals up into the best SATA deals, best NVMe deals and the best external SSD deals so you can find exactly what you’re looking for with a simple click. All you need to do is click the category you want and you’ll be whisked down to the relevant part of the page.

It’s not just SSDs that are going cheap over Black Friday, either. For more Black Friday deals, check out our regularly updated hub pages below:

Black Friday SSD deals (UK):

Best SATA SSD deals:

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Read our WD Blue SN550 review for more info

WD Blue SN550

Best external SSD deals:

None just yet…

Black Friday SSD deals (US):

Best SATA SSD deals:

None just yet…

Best NVMe SSD deals:

None just yet…

Best external SSD deals:

None just yet…

How to get the best Black Friday SSD deal

Speed is one of the most important things to consider when buying a new SSD, and many of the drives on my best SSD for gaming list have excellent read and write times – and I’m not just talking about the crazy-high sequential times you’ll see plastered all over an SSD’s box, either. These can often reach up to thousands of MB/s, which may sound like good news, but in practice it’s not a very good indicator of what kind of speeds you’ll get in day to day use. That’s because most SSDs read and write data randomly, sticking bits here and there all over an SSD’s storage blocks.

As a result, an SSD’s random read and write speeds are really what you should be looking out for when selecting your next SSD, which is why I place such an important emphasis on them in my SSD reviews.

Another important consideration is capacity. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. If you’d like to have more than a couple of big titles installed at once without compromising on load times, however, you may want to consider finding the cash for a 500GB or 1TB SSD.