Best Cold War AK-47 loadout and class setup in Warzone

The last Warzone update beefed up the Cold War AK-47. The recoil is now far more manageable, and you should be able to control it much more easily than before. With that in mind here’s the best Cold War AK-47 loadout in Warzone.

How to unlock the AK-47 in Warzone

The best version of the AK is the one from Cold War, so that's what I'm referring to throughout this guide. You probably already have the AK-47 unlocked thanks to your time already playing the game, but if you’re a new starter, just rank up to level 7.

Best AK-47 loadouts in Warzone

There are a fair few ways to run the AK, and they all do a brilliant job when wielded well. One is best used as an SMG-alternative much like the pre-nerf FFAR 1, and another making full use of the recoil buff to act as a high-damage ranged gun like the CR-56 AMAX.

Best close-range AK-47 loadout

This is my favoured way to run the AK-47. It’s speedy and packs an absolute punch, without losing its power at longer ranges like most close-range submachine guns do. If you’re using it as an SMG, here’s the attachments you should be going with:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor (Level 46)

GRU Suppressor (Level 46) Barrel: 15.5” Ultralight (Level 4)

15.5” Ultralight (Level 4) Stock: Spetsnaz PKM Stock (Level 45)

Spetsnaz PKM Stock (Level 45) Ammunition: 45 Round Speed Mags (Level 25)

45 Round Speed Mags (Level 25) Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap (Level 44)

You might be wondering why the 45 Round Speed Mag is on this build, since the fancy pants ammunition attachments often cause some issues when it comes to ADS speed. Well, according to Youtuber Drift0r, it doesn’t actually negatively impact the speed with which you can aim down your gun. Reload speed is always a really nice bonus to have, so whack this guy on there.

The GRU Suppressor keeps you off the enemy minimap and helps a great deal with beating out this build’s SMG rivals, and also lets you control that vertical recoil slightly better to top it off.

The 15.5” Ultralight barrel is a delightful pick. The bonus strafing speed you get with it is what makes this into a true SMG alternative. You’ll need to get good at strafing back and forth with this gun and you’ll honestly be surprised at how quickly you move, especially combined with the Spetsnaz PKM Stock. All this plus the Serpent Wrap for that ADS speed boost makes this an absolute monster up close.

Some people aren’t into the iron sights of the AK-47 though - if that sounds like you, then toss on a Millstop Reflex or any other optic that looks good to you, replacing your rear grip.

Best long-range AK-47 loadout

If you want to use the AK-47 as your long-ranged rifle of choice, you’ll want to build it very differently. Your recoil will be fairly tough to deal with, but this loadout should help you mitigate this as much as possible:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor (Level 46)

GRU Suppressor (Level 46) Barrel: 20” Liberator (Level 30)

20” Liberator (Level 30) Optic: Axial Arms 3x (Level 22)

Axial Arms 3x (Level 22) Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip (Level 50)

Spetsnaz Speedgrip (Level 50) Ammunition: 45 Round Speed Mags (Level 25)

There are three changes here that make this AK-47 better at range. The first is the 20” Liberator barrel, which significantly boosts your bullet velocity, allowing you to hit those shots at longer ranges. The Spetsnaz Speedgrip helps with your horizontal recoil, which is hugely necessary with the AK-47. Ideally, you can control the vertical recoil yourself, but if you’re struggling with this too you could chuck on the Spetsnaz Grip for more vertical recoil mitigation in exchange for slower mobility.

Finally, the iron sights aren’t very good at all for long-ranged engagements when you use the AK-47, so chuck on the Axial Arms 3x optic to help out here. It makes a world of difference, especially when you put a more precise reticle on it in the ‘customise’ menu.

Secondary weapon

This depends heavily on which version of the weapon you’re running. If you have the long-ranged version, a nice SMG like the PPSh-41 or LC10 could go great. With the close-range loadout, I like using it alongside a ranged build of the CR-56 AMAX, or even as sniper support to back up the Kar98k.

Best AK-47 loadout with Perks and Equipment

The bestt Perks and Equipment with the AK-47 are somewhat down to personal preference, but here’s what I’ve gone for:

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Overkill/Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

EOD should be on most of your classes, as mitigating explosive damage is super-powerful in most situations. Overkill is great for getting your full loadout with the ideal secondary weapons in, but if you can get a Ghost class at some point during the game then that’s ideal for avoiding UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors. Finally, Amped gives you a quicker weapon-swap time, often spelling the difference between a win and a loss when you’re using the AK-47.

With regards to equipment, this is very much up to personal preference. I use Semtex a lot because of its spammability and buffed potential to down opponents (even those with EOD) in one shot if you stick it to them. The Heartbeat Sensor is the other one that goes extremely well with this class, allowing you to sniff out non-ghosted players and spray them down with either your close-range AK or backup SMG.

Now you're an AK-47 expert