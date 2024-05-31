Looking for the Rivers Of Blood Katana in Elden Ring? Katanas are some of the most popular and sought-after weapons in Elden Ring, with their long range and quick combos. Rivers Of Blood is one of the very best Katanas one can find; unfortunately, it will be quite some time until you can lay your hands on it.

In this guide, we'll walk you through how to get the Rivers Of Blood Katana, how to defeat the boss guarding it, and the weapon's impressive stats and requirements.

How to get Rivers Of Blood in Elden Ring

Rivers Of Blood is a unique Katana in Elden Ring. It is only found in a single location: in the hands of Bloody Finger Okina, an invading NPC boss found in the southern Mountaintops Of The Giants, near the Church Of Repose. This means you need to defeat Bloody Finger Okina to get the Rivers Of Blood Katana.

The exact location of Okina and Rivers Of Blood is shown on the map below. We've also highlighted the path you need to take to get there from the starting point of the Mountaintops Of The Giants region, because we know from experience it can be a little confusing to reach this area.

Follow this path through the Mountaintops Of The Giants to reach Okina and Rivers Of Blood as quickly as possible. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The moment you beat Bloody Finger Okina in battle, you will receive Rivers Of Blood as a reward. Thereafter, you can find it in your inventory if you wish to use it.

How to beat Okina

Seeing as Okina and the Rivers Of Blood Katana are located in a fairly late-game region, you probably already know your way around Elden Ring's combat. Nonetheless, here are a few key tips to bear in mind when you face Okina and his deadly bloodletting blade.

Jump attacks work wonders. As with most NPC invader bosses in Elden Ring, jump attacks are a great way to deal fairly safe damage. They're quick, they stagger Okina, and they keep him at a distance until you're ready to deal damage.

As with most NPC invader bosses in Elden Ring, jump attacks are a great way to deal fairly safe damage. They're quick, they stagger Okina, and they keep him at a distance until you're ready to deal damage. Use ranged Skills and/or Sorceries. Okina is very dangerous at melee range, so if you're not very confident with your dodging abilities, stick to ranged skills like Moonveil's Transient Moonlight or Sorceries like Glintblade Phalanx.

Okina is very dangerous at melee range, so if you're not very confident with your dodging abilities, stick to ranged skills like Moonveil's Transient Moonlight or Sorceries like Glintblade Phalanx. Back well off from Corpse Piler. Corpse Piler is the unique skill of Rivers Of Blood, and Okina makes judicial use of it. The best way to deal with it is quite simply to dodge diagonally backwards and keep going, staying well clear of his follow-up attacks.

Corpse Piler is the unique skill of Rivers Of Blood, and Okina makes judicial use of it. The best way to deal with it is quite simply to dodge diagonally backwards and keep going, staying well clear of his follow-up attacks. Boost your Robustness stat. The likelihood is Okina will get in at least one or two hits on you, and with Rivers Of Blood in hand he deals Bleed damage like nobody's business. Use consumables, spells, and equipment which increases your Robustness so you don't hemorrhage as quickly.

Rivers Of Blood is one of the strongest Arcane and blood-loss-dealing weapons you can get in Elden Ring. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Rivers Of Blood stats and requirements

Rivers Of Blood is effectively an Uchigatana with a particular focus on dealing massive blood loss to enemies. It requires 20 Arcane, 18 Dexterity, and 12 Strength to wield effectively, but the benefit is that you get a really excellent weapon, longer-ranged than most Katanas, with the special Corpse Piler Skill which deals rapid ranged slashes of high-bleed damage to enemies.

It's one of the best unique weapon skills we've come across, and it makes Rivers Of Blood a worthy weapon to take you all the way to the final boss fight of Elden Ring.

Here are the full stats for Rivers Of Blood:

Type Katana Weight 6.5 Scaling Str E, Dex D-B, Arc D Requires Str 12, Dex 18, Arc 20 Attack Type Slash/Pierce Blood Loss: 50 Can change skill? No Upgrade Type Unique (Somber) Attack (Standard): 76 Physical, 76 Fire Attack (+10): 186 Physical, 186 Fire

So, that's how to get your hands on the Rivers Of Blood Katana. You may think that the Mountaintops Of The Giants is one of the most challenging areas in Elden Ring (and it is), but you've got even greater challenges to go in the Haligtree and Crumbling Farum Azula. Prepare for some of the hardest boss fights in the game with our guides on the best builds, best armor sets, and best Spells in Elden Ring.