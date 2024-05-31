Looking for the Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring? If you haven't heard of Moonveil, chances are this is your first time playing Elden Ring, because this unique Katana is among the playerbase's favourites. It's easily one of the best weapons in the game, and - rather surprisingly - it's not even that difficult to obtain if you know where to go.

In this guide, we'll break down exactly where to go and what to do in order to get the Moonveil Katana. We'll also give you some tips on defeating the boss that drops Moonveil, and the stats and requirements you'll need to wield Moonveil effectively.

How to get Moonveil in Elden Ring

To obtain the Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring, you need to journey to Gael Tunnel in Caelid, and defeat the Magma Wyrm that resides in that dungeon's boss room. The moment you defeat the Magma Wyrm, you'll automatically be given the unique Moonveil Katana, after which you can find it in the weapons tab of your inventory.

Gael Tunnel is located roughly on the border between Limgrave and Caelid to its east. Consult the map below for its exact location:

This is the location of Gael Tunnel, and by extension, of the Moonveil Katana. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Unusually, there are two entrances to the Gael Tunnel: one in Limgrave, and one in Caelid. However, the Limgrave entrance is barred, which means you must enter Gael Tunnel via the Caelid entrance. Once you complete the dungeon, you can unlock the Limgrave entrance, where the Gael Tunnel Rear Entrance Site Of Grace can be found.

Caelid itself is a far more dangerous place than Limgrave, and Gael Tunnel counts as part of Caelid, which means it's going to be tough for a player who hasn't yet ventured out of Limgrave. Our Elden Ring area order guide recommends you be at least level 70 before venturing into the Caelid Wilds - but if you're intent on getting your hands on Moonveil as early as possible, you can enter Gael Tunnel at an earlier level. Just prepare for a tougher fight than if you'd spent some time leveling up your character first!

Gael Tunnel walkthrough

Gael Tunnel won't take you long at all to complete - the only challenge is the Magma Wyrm boss. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Gael Tunnel is a very straightforward dungeon. Starting from the Caelid entrance (NOT the Limgrave entrance), kill the two soldiers ahead and then parkour down the edge of the drop until you reach the Gael Tunnel Site Of Grace.

Follow the path north from the Grace. Go down both sets of stairs in front of you, killing the Radahn Soldiers and Miners as you go (or just running past them if you'd prefer). Remember that Strike/Blunt weapons like Maces are exceptionally strong against Miners, while Slash weapons like swords are weak against them.

After going down both sets of steps, go straight ahead and down the ladder just past the sitting Radahn solder. Turn south and follow the path until you reach a room with some big double doors on your right, and a smaller door in front of you.

Open the smaller door first; it'll connect up the Limgrave entrance, and allow you to rest at the Gael Tunnel Rear Entrance Site Of Grace before the Magma Wyrm boss fight. You can also speak to Alexander if he's there (which will only happen if you've followed his questline).

When ready, open the double doors you just passed, and you'll come face to face with the Magma Wyrm boss.

How to beat the Magma Wyrm and obtain Moonveil

The Magma Wyrm likes to spew magma everywhere, as you'll come to discover. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

All that's left to do in order to get Moonveil is kill the Magma Wyrm. It's a tough old boy, and there are a few of them scattered about Elden Ring, so we do have a dedicated guide on how to beat the Magma Wyrm. But here is what you should aim to do to make the fight easier:

Aim for the head. The Magma Wyrm's head is its weakspot, so while it may be daunting to face the creature head on, you'll deal much more damage that way.

The Magma Wyrm's head is its weakspot, so while it may be daunting to face the creature head on, you'll deal much more damage that way. Be patient. The Magma Wyrm likes to stomp around, leaving magma everywhere. Just let it have its tantrum, and wait patiently for safe times to strike.

The Magma Wyrm likes to stomp around, leaving magma everywhere. Just let it have its tantrum, and wait patiently for safe times to strike. Dragonwound Grease is potent stuff. The Magma Wyrm is technically a Dragon-type enemy, so it takes an extra 30% damage from weapons coated in Dragonwound Grease.

The Magma Wyrm is technically a Dragon-type enemy, so it takes an extra 30% damage from weapons coated in Dragonwound Grease. Magic damage makes things much easier. The Magma Wyrm staggers very easily against Sorceries like Glintblade Phalanx, and staying at range with a barrage of spells also allows you to keep up the pressure while it's rampaging around.

Once you deal the finishing blow to the Magma Wyrm, you'll automatically receive the unique and extremely powerful Moonveil Katana as your reward.

Moonveil stats and requirements

Moonveil's skill is part of what makes it one of the most formidable weapons in Elden Ring. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Moonveil is more or less an upgraded version of the Uchigatana - itself one of the best weapons you can hope to get your hands on in many an Elden Ring playthrough. The key differences are its excellent ranged Transient Moonlight Skill, and the fact that it deals Magic damage as well as Physical damage with each hit.

To wield Moonveil, you need at least 23 Intelligence, 18 Dexterity, and 12 Strength (8 if you're two-handing it). For this reason, it's an excellent choice for players who split their build between melee and Sorceries.

Here are the full stats of the Moonveil Katana:

Type Katana Weight 6.5 Scaling Str E, Dex D-B, Int C-B Requires Str 12, Dex 18, Int 23 Attack Type Slash/Pierce Blood Loss: 50 Can change skill? No Upgrade Type Unique (Somber) Attack (Standard): 73 Physical, 87 Magic Attack (+10): 178 Physical, 213 Magic

That wraps up this primer on the whereabouts of the iconic Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring. If you're thinking of adding Moonveil to your repertoire, you should be aware that while it is very powerful, you're unlikely to beat the game with a good weapon alone. Check out our guides on the best armor sets, best builds, and best spells in Elden Ring to round out your character's loadout!