Looking for the best Ironhide loadout in Warzone? The new lever-action Shotgun probably won’t crack the meta, but it’s aesthetically killer. If you’re looking for something different now that the Gallo has been nerfed, the Ironhide is an excellent choice. With two-shot kill potential, it’s a menace up close. To maximize its strengths though, you’re going to need the best build.

Best Ironhide .410 loadout

To make Shotguns work in Warzone, you need as much range and hipfire accuracy as you can get. Target those stats with this build:

Muzzle: Agency Choke

Barrel: Task Force Barrel

Laser: SOF Target Designator

Stock: No Stock

Ammunition: 7 Round Tube

This may be a shotgun, but we’re still starting off with an Agency Choke and Task Force Barrel. Both attachments grant a big boost to damage range, though the Task Force comes with a hipfire penalty. That's why the SOF Target Designator is also a must on Cold War shotguns, as it provides even more of the two stats we need; hipfire accuracy and damage range. You have some options in the stock slot, but we’ve gone with No Stock here. This is the biggest mobility boost you can get on your Ironhide, which is a big help when dueling SMG users. Unfortunately, it also comes with a hipfire penatly. These unfortunate tradeoffs have really held Cold War shotguns back in the meta. If you find the hipfire spread on this build isn't tight enough, a Wire Stock boosts sprint-to-fire speed without a penalty. Finally, we’ve gone with the 7 Round Tube magazine to help take on groups of foes without a reload.

Secondary weapon

Shotguns should always be paired with either a long-range Assault Rifle or LMG. The XM4 and FARA 83 are some top options right now, and the new Grav rifle has potential. On the LMG side, the MG82 and PKM remain the kings.

That’s all you need to build the best Ironhide in Warzone! The Perk meta is shifting ahead of Vanguard’s release, so catch up with our full Perk rankings. For more loadout ideas, visit our guide to the best loadouts and weapons in Warzone.