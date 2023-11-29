Best MW3 Holger 26 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Holger 26 loadout? The Holger 26 is an excellent entry point among all of the LMGs in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Boasting marvelous stopping power without turning your Operator into a slow-moving mule on the map, you can't go wrong with the Holger if you want to unleash an impressive stream of shots that'll take out any contender who dares to get too close.

In this guide, we'll break down our favourite Holger 26 loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to hit 'em hard and hit 'em fast.

Why use the Holger 26 in MW3?

The Holger 26 is a fine weapon for maintaining lines of sight and putting pressure on your opponents. Its great handling also ranks among the best of all LMG, and anyone who enjoyed the G36C Assault Rifle in the original Modern Warfare will be right at home here, since the Holder 26's feel is highly similar. If you're tired of other LMG weighing you down but still want that heavy duty bullet spray power, go with the Holger.

Best Holger 26 loadout in MW3

Barrel: Holger Factory Barrel

Laser: Corio LAZ-44 V3

Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

Rear Grip: Intruder Grip

Optic: Slate Reflector

Our loadout is designed to keep the Holger 26's handling and mobility levels high while increasing range and recoil control. This is already a highly accurate weapon that deals mighty damage, but added implements like our laser and optic will make the difference between pinpoint shots and bullets that go haywire.

Barrel: Holger Factory Barrel

The Holger Factory Barrel kicks off our loadout with great improvements to bullet velocity, range, recoil control and gun kick control. In return for these, you'll get a decrease to ADS and sprint to fire speed which we'll work on balancing out with our other attachments.

Laser: Corio LAZ-44 V3

The Holger 26 has nice accuracy, but if you don't have a good eye, landing your shots will still be a tricky process. Equip the Corio LAZ-44 V3 to take some of the pressure off your back. This lightweight laser features a green beam visible in ADS, but the buff to aiming stability and ADS speed is unsurpassed.

Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

For a nice improvement to recoil control, take the RB Addle Assault Stock. This will ensure that your Holger 26 stays steady as you unleash a burst to cover your allies or stop incoming foes dead in their tracks.

Rear Grip: Intruder Gri

The Intruder Grip helps immensely with handling and will elevate any decreases to speed that we've experienced as a result of our other attachments. ADS speed and aim walking speed will go up, and while your recoil stat will decrease from what it was when you first equipped the RB Addle Assault Stock, it'll still remain above the Holger 26's default value.

Optic: Slate Reflector

For our final piece of equipment, select the Slate Reflector to give yourself an easy-to-read blue dot that'll work well alongside the Corio LAZ-44 V3. Plenty of other optics also work, so play around to see what works best for your gameplay style. Other viable choices include the Cronen Intlas MSP-12 and the Slimline Pro.

Best Holger 26 class setup: Secondary weapon

Striker or FJX Imperium.

We've found good success pairing up LMG with submachine guns like the Striker or Sniper Rifles like the FJX Imperium. The Striker will ensure that you have backup weaponry capable of handling any concievable close engagement, while the FJX Imperium lets you tag opponents during those moments when you simply need a little more range.

Best Holger 26 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Gunner Vest, Scavenger Gloves, Mag Holster, Battle Rage, Semtex, Munitions Box.

The Gunner Vest is a necessity for the ability to carry another primary weapon, and you'll want the Scavenger Gloves to keep your LMG reserves full by taking ammo off of defeated opponents. The Mag Holster complements this perfectly by making the Holger 26's normally slow reload process just a little bit quicker.

For your tactical and lethal options, you'll want Battle Rage to stay strong during those moments when enemies are replying to your aggressive gunplay with bullet bursts of their own. Meanwhile, a Frag Grenade is always a good backup choice when you require some explosive ordnance on your side, and the Munitions Box works alongside the Scavenger Gloves to ensure that we're never caught with an empty gun in the field.

Best Holger 26 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Pulemyot.

The Holger ranked very high in our list of the best LMG in Modern Warfare 3, but it's not able to unseat the Pulemyot 762, which takes the number one spot in our assessment of the current meta. Try the Pulemyot if you want the finest combo of fire rate and strong damage amongst all LMG - at least until a nerf knocks it down a few pegs, that is.

That finishes our look at the Holger 26. For more on all of the firearms in MW3, check out our guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 3. Our guide to the best loadouts in Modern Warfare 3 is also essential reading to help you rise through the ranks of multiplayer, and if you're the number crunching sort, you should take a look at our weapon stats guide.