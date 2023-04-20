What time does Dead Island 2 release? After a huge 12 year wait, Dead Island 2 is finally here. Jetting over from the island of Banoi to a post-apocalyptic LA (or Hell-A, as it's dubbed in-game), Dead Island 2 brings back the co-op zombie smacking that many fell in love with over a decade ago.

If you're desperate to dive straight into Hell-A, then you're in the right place. In this guide, we'll break down the exact Dead Island 2 release time across a range of timezones, so that you can hop right in at launch. We'll also cover the price and various editions that you can pick up, along with info on the download size so that you can clear some space on your storage device.

Watch on YouTube Liam took a look at Dead Island 2 to answer one simple question: was it worth the nine year wait?

Dead Island 2 release time

Dead Island 2 releases on Friday, April 21 2023 at midnight in your local timezone.

No matter where you are in the world, as soon as it hits midnight on April 21, you can start playing Dead Island 2.

Here's the full map of Dead Island 2 release times published on its official Twitter page:

Dead Island 2 will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The content in-game is the same across generations, but PS4 and Xbox One cannot host Dead Island 2 multiplayer sessions.

Dead Island 2 price

There are five different versions of Dead Island 2 available at launch, as listed below:

Standard Edition (Digital)/Day One Edition (Physical) - $69.99/£54.99

The Dead Island 2 Standard Edition/Day One Edition includes:

Dead Island 2 base game

Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi pack

Deluxe Edition (Digital) - $64.99/£59.99

The Dead Island 2 Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Dead Island 2 base game

Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi pack

Bonus: Golden Weapons pack

Bonus: Character pack 1&2

Gold Edition (Digital) - $79.99/£74.99

The Dead Island 2 Gold Edition includes:

Dead Island 2 base game

Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi pack

Bonus: Pulp Weapons pack

Bonus: Golden Weapons pack

Bonus: Character pack 1&2

Expansion Pass

Pulp Edition (Physical) - $69.99/£54.99

The Dead Island 2 Pulp Edition includes:

Dead Island 2 base game

Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi pack

Bonus: Pulp Weapons pack

Hell-A Edition (Physical) - $99.99/£84.99

The Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition includes:

Dead Island 2 base game

Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi pack

Bonus: Pulp Weapons pack

Bonus: Golden Weapons pack

Bonus: Character pack 1&2

Expansion Pass

Physical collector's items

Dead Island 2 download size

You'll need at least 70 GB to download Dead Island 2 on PC. However, it'll shrink down to about 55 GB once installed.

The Dead Island 2 download size on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ranges from 40-50 GB, while those on PS4 and Xbox One should expect a download of 20-25 GB.

