Deathloop looks as vibrant and murderous as ever in its new story trailer

In just four days Arkane's new time-looping stealth 'em up Deathloop will be part of our lives, and last night the devs treated us to a new trailer telling us a few titbits about the game's story. Of course, like most of the other trailers, it's also full of sneaking, cool powers, lotsa guns, and excellent fashion. It's almost like we're stuck in a timeloop ourselves, watching main character Colt slay his way through semi-familiar areas in new ways. I can't get enough of it.

As it turns out, Colt Vahn is an amnesiac who seems to have woken up on a beach with no memory of why he's on Deathloop's party island, Blackreef. That's okay though, because someone has left him vague messages in the sky about what to do. (Seriously, why does no one ever leave these poor characters actual detailed info?)

Your goal in Deathloop is to take out eight Visionaries, intelligent party-lovers who've locked an island into one repeating day so they can piss about for eternity. It's implied that Colt used to be the head of security for these Visionaries, but something bad clearly happened for him to be trying to murder them all.

I admire the trailers we've seen so far because they show so much of what we'll be getting up to, but still leave so many questions unanswered. Colt says it himself in this one, "Is this a contest for the Visionaries? How does the timeloop work? Does anyone remember? Why is everyone wearing masks?" I don't know! But good lord I'm excited to find out.

Aside from the story bits, the trailer shows more of that Arkane magic that I'm so looking forward to as well. Kicking baddies off of cliffs and buildings so they fall into your pre-prepared traps down below, using supernatural abilities to thoroughly bamboozle foes before giving them a good knifing. Man, I wonder if I have time to complete a Dishonored run this weekend. I need my fix.

Deathloop comes out next week, on September 14, and you can find it on Steam or Bethesda's website, it's also coming to PS5.

Before it arrives, it's probably worth checking out the game's system requirements and recommended specs on PC too.