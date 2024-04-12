How do you complete the Gaoled Awakening quest in Dragon's Dogma 2? Though the prologue quest of Capcom's massive RPG is fairly linear, it's still worth a guide to help those who are struggling to get started in Dragon's Dogma 2. In this walkthrough, we'll go over each step of the Gaoled Awakening quest in order, so that you're never in doubt about where to go and what to do next.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventures awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.Watch on YouTube

For our full walkthrough of the entire game or to find a different quest, visit our Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough guide!

Gaoled Awakening quest walkthrough

Gaoled Awakening objectives:

Complete character creation.

Follow Fiska outside.

Meet and converse with Rook.

Retrieve a stone block from the mine and place it next to Rook.

Fight the Gorgon outside.

Run to the cliff with Rook and jump off the edge.

Select the cloaked figure in order to create a new character from scratch in Dragon's Dogma 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

You begin the story of Dragon's Dogma 2 as an indentured worker inside an excavation site. The first thing you must do is create your character. To create a new character from scratch, you must pick the central figure with their back turned to the camera. Otherwise, you can pick any of the other characters in the various cells if you don't want to bother with the lengthy character creation process.

Once you've created your character and chosen your starting vocation, follow Fiska and his troops outside, and along the path outside you'll meet a fellow prisoner called Rook. Once you've spoken to him, cross the bridge and immediately turn right to head down into the mines where Fiska is waiting.

Fiska tells you to get to work, so it's time to look busy. Walk to the end of the mine and grab a stone block, then haul it back and place it next to where Rook is standing. After that, a commotion occurs outside. Head outside with Rook and you'll see that a terrifying Gorgon has awoken inside the excavation site, and is busily wreaking havoc. In a cutscene, your character will get some basic weaponry with which to start fighting the Gorgon.

There's not much the Gorgon can do to you, so feel free to get a feel for your controls while you fight. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Attack the Gorgon however you like - this is essentially a combat tutorial, and Gorgon will deal very little (if any) damage to you. Once its health bar depletes, a cutscene will start, showing the Gorgon escaping. In the chaos, a mysterious apparition appears and encourages you to escape with Rook.

As you start running, Fiska notices your escape attempt and sends soldiers chasing after you. Once you get control of your character again, run with Rook towards the cliff, and jump off the edge. Another cutscene follows, showing you flown safely away on the back of a Griffin and ready to begin your true journey in Dragon's Dogma 2.

