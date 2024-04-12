Wondering how to complete the Tale's Beginning quest in Dragon's Dogma 2? You begin this quest soaring through the sky on the back of a Griffin, but sadly things go downhill from here (heh heh). With neither your human nor your winged companion to rely on, this quest sees you accompany a soldier back to the nearby outpost, clearing out goblins along the way. Here's our full walkthrough of the Tale's Beginning quest in Dragon's Dogma 2.

For our full walkthrough of the entire game or to find a different quest, visit our Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough guide!

Tale's Beginning quest walkthrough

Tale's Beginning objectives:

Follow Justinn to the nearby outpost.

Defeat the goblins along the path.

Summon your first pawn at the outpost Riftstone.

Rest at the Borderwatch Lounge.

Your first true fight will be with the two groups of goblins on the road in the Tale's Beginning quest. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

After a cutscene which shows a ballista bolt mortally wounding your Griffin savior from the previous quest, you regain consciousness next to a river. In another cutscene, your fellow ex-con Rook is claimed by the Brine, spirit creatures that live in the water. But seeing as he's a pawn, it doesn't mean much, so there's no need for spilled tears.

Immediately after Rook gets Brine'd, you're met by a wandering group of soldiers led by a man named Justinn, who asks you to accompany him back to the nearby Borderwatch Outpost where he and his group hailed from.

After the conversation ends, simply follow Justinn along the path, keeping an eye out for your first chest and a few resource pickups on the way. The first chest is almost immediately on your left as you start along the path.

Along the path are two separate trios of Goblins who must be defeated. These are your first proper fights in Dragon's Dogma 2, so spend a little time getting used to blocks, dodges, and your different attack types. The goblins are fairly quick, and like to jump at you from a distance, so try to keep all of them in view at once. Each has low health though, so focus them one at a time to quickly tear them down.

Once the goblins are beaten, keep going along the path and you'll reach the outpost, where you're met at the gates by a group of pawns.

Meet Saya, my pawn. She's a master of magick, and stating the bleeding obvious. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

The following cutscene allows you to interact with the outpost's Riftstone to summon your first pawn. Just like the creation of your own character, this can be as simple or as in-depth a creation process as you like - just know that this pawn will accompany you throughout your travels.

Feel free to explore the outpost for chests and side quests. Once you're ready, speak to Warrick at the Borderwatch Lounge inn, where you can rest for free until the next morning, completing the Tale's Beginning quest.

That concludes our guide on the second main quest of Dragon's Dogma 2, Tale's Beginning.