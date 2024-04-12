Stuck on the In Dragon's Wake quest in Dragon's Dogma 2? Last quest, you had to fight a couple packs of goblins. Nothing too fancy. In Dragon's Wake steps it up a bit, forcing you to contend with bigger and badder goblin packs, flying harpies, and your first (proper) boss fight in Dragon's Dogma 2.

If you want a full walkthrough of what to do and where to go for this quest, you've come to the right place. Keep reading for our full quest walkthrough of In Dragon's Wake.

In Dragon's Wake quest walkthrough

In Dragon's Wake objectives:

Head to the soutwest gate of the outpost.

(Optional) Complete the side-quest "Ordeals of a New Recruit".

Reach the razed stronghold of Melve.

Proceed through the memory.

Speak to Ulrika and then Gregor.

Head to the nearby building and speak to Lennart.

(Optional) Complete the side-quest "Medicament Predicament".

Accompany Gregor towards Vernworth, defeating the goblins/harpies on the road.

Activate the Forgotten Riftstone.

Defeat the Cyclops in the ravine.

Climb aboard the oxcart OR reach Vernworth on foot.

The third quest sees you reach the nearby ruins of Melve, where you'll learn a little about your past. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

After resting at the Borderwatch Lounge, head to the southwest gate of the outpost. You'll be stopped by Phill, who will give you a very quick, time-sensitive side-quest called "Ordeals of a New Recruit" to save the hapless guard Accardo, which happens to take you down the same path you need to reach the town of Melve, so you may as well accept.

The side-quest to save Accardo is time-sensitive, so if you don't do it right away, Accardo will die. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Along the path you'll find a trio of goblins, then a trio of harpies (which is where Accardo can be saved), and then a more powerful group of Goblins. You can also double-back to the outpost after saving Accardo to get a 1000g reward.

Past the groups of goblins and harpies, cross the wooden bridge and you'll reach the dragon-burnt ruins of Melve. Start exploring Melve, and a cutscene will automatically play, taking you into a memory where you (futilely) fight the dragon that razed the stronghold. It doesn't matter how you fight the dragon, you'll deal no damage and after a minute or so, another cutscene will follow.

Welcome to a fight you cannot hope to win. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

You'll awaken inside the home of a woman named Ulrika, whom you saw in the memory. In the same cutscene, you'll be visited by a borderwatch guard named Gregor, who is searching for an Arisen by your description. After the conversation, enter the building in front of you and to the right, and speak with Ser Lennart for some information about vocations.

You can also take this time to complete the ultra-quick side-quest "Medicament Predicament" by speaking to the girl outside the opposite building and crafting a fruit roborant for her (she gives you 100g and a HP-increasing ring, so it's worth spending the few seconds it takes to do the quest).

After awakening in Ulrika's home, you'll soon be visited by Gregor, who wants to take you to the capital, Vernworth. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Either way, when you're ready, return to the main entrance of Melve and meet with Gregor. You'll then set off on a merry adventure down a path filled with goblins aplenty, and some harpies too. If you haven't already, it's worth recruiting a couple more pawns of different vocations to help in combat.

A brief cutscene and gate-opening later, you'll find the oxcart that was meant to meet Gregor's troop is nowhere to be seen. Continue down the path to find a camping spot and, next to it, a Forgotten Riftstone. Interact with the Riftstone to activate it, then continue down the path.

The cyclops at the end of this quest is your first true boss battle. Practice clambering onto its back! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Keep fighting your way past the goblins and harpies on the road, and you'll eventually find yourself at a blocked ravine guarded by a Cyclops. Kill the Cyclops carefully, avoiding its big, slow area-of-effect attacks. Be aware that a second health bar appears after the first, so the fight may take a bit of time. I'd advise jumping on its back with a full stamina bar, and whaling away at it for considerable damage before jumping off just before your stamina depletes entirely.

After the Cyclops is dead, you can choose whether to hop on the oxcart just beyond and sleep to fast travel to the capital city of Vernworth (where the next main quest takes place), or journey on foot instead.

Next quest: Seat Of The Sovran

