Looking for a walkthrough for Seat Of The Sovran in Dragon's Dogma 2? Let's be honest, of course you're not. It's not exactly a quest that you can get particularly stuck on. There's only one decision to be made, and it doesn't matter too much whichever choice you pick. However, that won't stop us from going the completionist route and offering you, reader dear, a full and comprehensive walkthrough of the main quest Seat Of The Sovran in Dragon's Dogma 2!

Seat of the Sovran quest walkthrough

Seat of the Sovran objectives:

Speak to Brant.

Speak to Norman outside about the fleeing urchin.

Meet Brant in the Stardrop Inn at night.

Obtain all three quests from Brant.

This short quest sees you arrive at the capital, Vernworth, where you're immediately greeted by a stern-looking Captain Brant. After a short discussion, Brant takes you inside to tell you more about the true state of things in the capital. We won't spoil everything here, but suffice it to say that Brant is not quite the stern and hostile character he seems at first glance.

Once the discussion is over, exit the building and you'll immediately be passed by a fleeing man wearing a cap, who is running from a guard. The guard, Norman, then asks if you've seen the man. You can choose to lie or tell the truth - nothing changes apart from a little bit of dialogue in the upcoming quest "Disa's Plot".

If you're really unsure, then we recommend you lie. You won't see the guard again, but you'll see the fleeing man again, and he turns out to be a fairly important character later on, so it's not a bad idea to keep him on-side for now.

You can choose to lie or tell the truth to the guard about the fleeing urchin; all that really changes is a bit of dialogue later on. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

After that, feel free to mill about the capital for a while until the time comes to meet Brant in the Stardrop Inn. He only appears at the bar during night, but you can pass the time by interacting with the barkeep or resting on a bench or anywhere else you can sit awhile.

Brant will then take you into a side room and provide some more exposition, during which you can obtain the next three main quests from him: Monster Culling, Disa's Plot, and The Caged Magistrate. Be sure to keep talking to him until you receive all three quests.

Finish speaking to Brant, and you'll have completed the main quest Seat Of The Sovran.