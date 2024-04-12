Want to know how to complete the Dragon's Dogma 2 quest, Disa's Plot? If you've reached this quest, it likely means you've already spent a fair bit of time in Vernworth, one of the largest of the settlements in Dragon's Dogma 2. But to infiltrate Vernworth Castle's Guardhouse, you'll need to be a fair bit sneakier than you've been so far in the goblin-slaughtering escapades it took to get you here.

Thankfully, Disa's Plot is a very quick and easy quest to complete once you know where to go. Follow our guide to breeze through this main quest and get onto the next one in record time.

Disa's Plot quest walkthrough

Disa's Plot objectives:

Obtain the Eventide Mask from Brant.

Meet Sonia at the Vernworth Castle entrance.

Follow Sonia to the Guardhouse.

Head to the top floor of the Guardhouse.

Obtain the Torn Letter.

Escape through the window.

Report back to Brant.

The guard Sonia will lead you to the Guardhouse upon entering the Vernworth Castle grounds. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

You'll receive the main quest "Disa's Plot" in Dragon's Dogma 2 after asking Brant to tell you about the queen regent. This is another quest that takes place in Vernworth Castle, so you should also obtain the Eventide Mask from Brant ahead of time by accepting "The Stolen Throne" quest as well. The Eventide Mask allows you to sneak into Vernworth Castle without attracting as much attention.

Head into Vernworth Castle via the south exit of Vernworth, and almost immediately after entering the grounds you'll meet with Sonia, Brant's ally in the Castle. She'll lead you a short distance to the entrance of the Guardhouse.

Head up the stairs and into the Guardhouse. Loot everything you like along the way, but the path you need to take is through the next door, then turning right twice and walking to the far back right corner of the central hall where you'll find a spiral staircasetucked away in an easy to miss spot.

Head through the main large room of the Guardhouse and use the staircase on the right side. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

At the top of the staircase, turn left. The first door on your left contains a chest which you may as well open since you're here. The second door on your left houses a Torn Letter item on the table. Pick it up to prompt a cutscene with Sven, the "fleeing urchin" from the "Seat Of The Sovran" quest, who turns out to be the queen's son. Thankfully, whatever your previous actions in that quest, he'll help you by distracting the guards outside.

Sven will distract the guards outside, allowing you to escape through the window. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

After the cutscene, exit the room via the window behind you, and jump down from the roof. After that, all that remains is to exit the Castle and return to Brant at night in the Stardrop Inn. Deliver the Torn Letter to Brant to complete this quick main quest. You'll also get 6,500g and a Wakestone as a reward. Not bad.

