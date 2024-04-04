How to get a house in Dragon's Dogma 2

Looking for a house in Dragon's Dogma 2? Owning a house in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a worthwhile investment as it allows you to rest, access your storage chests, recoup Loss Gauge (to get back to full health) and more. You can do this an unlimited amount of times for free after the initial purchase price.

This alleviates the need for an Inn and can save you gold in the process. See below for a full rundown of all available houses in Dragon's Dogma 2 and how to get them.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventures awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.Watch on YouTube

All house locations in Dragon's Dogma 2

The following houses are available to buy in Dragon's Dogma 2, see below for a rundown of how to access each house in the game.

Common Quarter house in Vernworth (formerly Mildred's house)

Noble Quarter house in Vernworth

Bakbattahl house

How to get Mildred's House

Mildred's house in Vernworth is the most affordable in Dragon's Dogma 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Once you have travelled to Vernworth via the main quest, you can bump into Mildred on the street outside of the Stardrop Inn. After speaking with her, she will ask you to mind her house for an in-game week as she travels.

Upon her return to Vernworth, she will offer you the house for 20,000 gold which, although sounds like a lot, is easily achievable after completing a few quests around the city. Indeed, just completing the 'Gift of the Bow' and 'A Trial of Archery' quests will get you 8,500 and 16,000 gold each, (speak to Glyndwr outside of the armourers in the Merchant Quarter).

How to get the Noble Quarter house

If you're an Arisen of finer tastes, you can purchase a luxury house within the Noble Quarter of Vernworth for 200,000 gold. To do so, speak with Salvatore, located opposite the northern entrance into the Noble Quarter.

How to get the Bakbattahl house

Once you progress through the main story enough to reach Bakbattahl, you'll receive the option to buy a house in the province for 30,000 gold.

To do so, simply speak to Adrea, the beastren lady, on the street northeast of the Mercantile Ward.

Should you buy a house in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Who doesn't love a free gift? | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

There are many perks associated with having your own house. Firstly, it alleviates the need to rest at inns which will ultimately save you money as these can set you back 1,500 - 2,000 gold per night.

Secondly, if you're raising Affinity and hoping to romance an NPC, they may drop in unannounced for a surprise visit and ask you for a stroll around town. They may also leave you gifts at your house.

There will be a storage chest in each house. It's always helpful to have more access points to your inventory storage, especially if you're fulfilling item fetch quests for NPCs around the city. All storage chests are linked so you can deposit an item in one and collect it from another.

Lastly, owning a house in the game will grant you the achievement, 'A House? In This Economy?'.

That rounds off our guide to owning a house in Dragon's Dogma 2. For more Dragon's Dogma 2 tips and tricks, see our guides for making the perfect Sorcerer build, Archer build, Fighter build and more.