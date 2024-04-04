Looking for how to unlock the Trickster vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2? As one of the advanced vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, the Trickster isn't available from the game's beginning. Luckily, simply progressing through story quests after you reach Battahl will be enough to help you gain access to this illusion-based class, which is truly one of the most unusual vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, not to mention the, ahem...trickiest to use well.

In this guide, we'll explain how to unlock the Trickster vocation for those of you hungry for unorthodox incense-based abilities that can befuddle enemies and keep bosses on their toes.

Quest progression spoilers lie ahead. If you'd rather experience Dragon's Dogma 2 without any plot beats revealed ahead of time, look away now.

How to unlock Trickster in Dragon's Dogma 2

Unlocking the Trickster vocation requires you to speak with the NPC Luz, an oracle located in the Reverent Shrine. This small temple is in the northwest of Battahl, east of the Enoa'Battahl Forest and southeast of the Checkpoint Rest Town.

Luz is located here, hanging out at the Reverent Shrine. If you want to get there quickly from Battahl's border, venture southeast from the Checkpoint Rest Town. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Most players will be sent to the Reverent Shrine automatically when they progress halfway through the quest Flickering Shadows. This is the second story quest in the Battahl region, and sees you collecting blue crystal shards, visiting a mysterious man known as the Dragonforged, and finally speaking with Luz. There's nothing to stop you from going to Luz ahead of time, however.

Once you're at the Reverent Shrine, you'll see Luz's smoky simulacrum standing there. Talk to her and you'll unlock the Trickster vocation. You should also try circling around the shrine until you see a ladder. Climb it, and on the top platform you can find Luz's actual body. Turns out her smoky form is just an illusion of the Censer, the special weapon that all Tricksters use. Luz will award you for your astuteness with the Dragon's Delusion skill, which lets you summon a dragon - an illusory one, but still a dragon none the less.

Here's what Luz looks like - or rather, what her simulacrum looks like. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

This finishes our guide to unlocking the Trickster vocation.