Looking to find the Elf village in Dragon's Dogma 2? Sacred Arbor is an elven village within Vermund in Dragon's Dogma 2. This is where the majority of Elves in the game live.

Here, most Elves only speak in their native tongue, so you'll need a Pawn with the Woodland Wordsmith Specialization in order to understand them. Join us as we go through the easiest way to gain access and find Sacred Arbor in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Where is Sacred Arbor in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Sacred Arbor is located to the northwest of Vernworth. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom.

As you can see from the map image above, Sacred Arbor is located in the northwestern region of Vermund, which can be accessed via the main western road out of Vernworth.

As the elves are fairly secretive, you cannot take an Oxcart to Sacred Arbor, instead you'll need to travel on foot.

Be wary, as the journey to the settlement is usually flocked with enemies. We encountered Ogres, Minotaurs and a plethora of Wolves, Goblins and Hobgoblins on the way. As such, make sure you have a full party (you can hire Pawns via any Riftsone) and have a camping kit with you so you can take stops to rest along the way.

The easiest way to get to the elven village is to follow the 'Gift of the Bow' and subsequent 'A Trial of Archery' quest. During which, the Elf, Glyndwr will offer to lead you to Sacred Arbor.

How to find Glyndwr in Dragon's Dogma 2

Glyndwr can usually be found outside of the blacksmith in Vernworth. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom.

Gift of the Bow quest

Glyndwr is an Elf that usually hangs around outside of the blacksmith in the Merchant Quarter of Vernworth. Upon speaking to him he will ask you for a human-made bow.

Gift him one of yours or purchase one directly from the blacksmith and give him one of those, (don't worry too much about cost, you'll receive 8,500 gold at the end of this quest). He will then ask you to meet him for a spot of archery training within the Moutain Ruins area.

Travel to the specified location and shoot at the hanging targets from the bridge. Make sure you have the Archer vocation active. You can switch out your vocation at any Inn or Vocation Guild.

A Trial of Archery quest

Return to the blacksmith within Vernworth to speak to Glyndwr once again. He will inform you that he's ready for his archery trial but would like you to join him.

Meet him at the specified coordinates (northwest of Trevo Mine) and he will lead you into Sacred Arbor as well as vouch for you among the other elves. Upon speaking with his father, you will receive the third quest in the area which is worth doing as you'll receive a portable Portcrystal as a reward.

You will now be able to travel freely to Sared Arbor. However, if you wish to speak to the Elves you'll need to hire a Pawn with the Woodland Wordsmith Specialization.

How to get the Woodland Wordsmith Specialization

Although you'll be able to access dialogue options with elves, you won't be able to understand them properly until you have a Pawn in your party with the Woodland Wordsmith Specialization.

There are usually recruitable Pawns with this affinity in the area of Sacred Arbor that you can hire. If, however, you wish to stick with the Pawns you currently have, you can get them to learn elvish by retrieving a Woodland Wordsmith Tome.

Once affinity is raised, NPCs will blush during dialogue. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom.

The easiest way to get a Woodland Wordsmith Tome is to raise affinity with one of the Elves in Sacred Arbor until they gift you one. See our guide to romance options in Dragon's Dogma 2 for more information on raising affinity with NPCs but essentially, you can see what items they like to be gifted through the NPC Logbook (via the main Pause menu and 'History' option).

Gifting items that NPCs like will gradually raise your affinity with them. You'll know if you've reached high affinity with someone if they blush when you speak to them.

