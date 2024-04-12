Dragon's Dogma 2: The Nameless Village quest walkthrough

Stuck trying to reach The Nameless Village in Dragon's Dogma 2? Or perhaps you've found the village, but are unsure of how to proceed and find out what you need to know? It's a common issue - The Nameless Village is one of the most confusing main quests in the first half of This quest walkthrough will guide you through the ninth main quest in Dragon's Dogma 2, The Nameless Village., so we've written this full walkthrough of the whole quest to help you out. Read on to learn how to reach the Nameless Village, and how to complete the quest to its fullest extent once you get there!

The Nameless Village quest walkthrough

The Nameless Village objectives:

Head northeast to the quest marker on the map.

Before the landslide, take the right-hand path.

Climb the rocks just past the minotaur.

Speak to Srail outside the Nameless Village.

(Optional) Rest at the inn.

Speak to Flaude in the Old Noble Manor.

Descend the ladder outside the manor into Nameless Village Depths.

Complete the obstacle course.

Speak to Srail.

(Optional) Loot the 5 chests in the next room.

Report back to Brant.

The Nameless Village is a tricky place to reach, and contains a couple of interesting secrets... | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

"The Nameless Village" is the longest main quest since "Monster Culling", so let's not waste time. Exit Vernworth via the north exit and head northeast towards the highlighted area on the map. Your biggest potential pitfall is a griffin that likes to hang out in the farms just outside Vernworth. Either run past it or sneakily circumvent it, and continue along your way until you cross your second bridge. You should now be around where the missing freight was in the "Monster Culling" quest.

A landslide blocks the road into the Nameless Village, so you'll have to go around to the right. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

The path forward into the highlighted quest area is blocked by a landslide. Instead, head slightly to the right of the path as you come off the bridge, where you'll find a campfire. Jump down into the mossy area below, and follow the left path where you'll come to a clearing guarded by a 4-health-bar minotaur.

You can try to fight the minotaur if you like, but it's pretty tough at this early stage of the game. I'd instead recommend you run right past it and climb up the rocks at the back of the clearing, using the "To Me!" button to keep your pawns from tangling with the minotaur. Once you reach the road again, turn right and keep following the road until you reach the titular Nameless Village.

Speak to Flaude in the Old Noble Manor. You won't get many answers from him though. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

As you enter, you'll meet with Srail, who tries to dissuade you from entering. Look in the house behind him for a chest, then press onward. You'll find an inn up the hill where you can rest if you wish.

Keep going up the hill and you'll enter the Old Noble Manor at the top. Talk to Flaude, who will explain the purpose of the village as a thief-training ground. If you ask him of the false Sovran (which is the whole purpose of this quest), he'll say he knows nothing.

Descend the hole next to the manor into the Nameless Village Depths. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Technically you can go back to Brant at this point, but for the full quest, exit the manor and explore its northwest side for a nearby hole in the ground, with a ladder. Descend the ladder into the Nameless Village Depths, where you're faced with an obstacle course filled with seesaws and swinging boulder-nets.

The obstacle course in the cave looks scary, but it really isn't that challenging. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Be wary of a couple of bats at the start and leapworms on the ground for when you inevitably fall off the seesaws, but otherwise the only challenge is the obstacle course itself. It requires some timing, but otherwise it's pretty straightforward.

Go through the door at the end and you'll meet with the real Thief-Maister, who happens to be Srail - the man you met at the village outskirts. Now that you've proven yourself by completing the obstacle course, he'll see fit to answer your questions properly. So exhaust all his dialogue options, and you'll get some good intelligence to report back to Brant.

Loot the place thoroughly (including the 5 chests in the back room), then head back home to Vernworth either on foot or by Riftstone. Speak to Brant to finish the quest and earn 7,500g, plus a handy Wakestone Shard-finding item called Dragon's Gaze.

