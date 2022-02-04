Want to know whether you can survive chemical areas in Dying Light 2? Chemical areas are swathes of land covered in noxious gas that will kill you within seconds. When you step foot inside, you'll see a hazy poisoned effect coat the screen and a short timer will start. When the timer ticks to 0, you'll lose health rapidly and quickly die. However, if you want to boldly go where no one has gone before, you might be interested to know whether you can enter these chemical areas in Dying Light 2 and survive.

Below, we'll cover everything you need to know about chemical areas in Dying Light 2, so that you know whether you can get past this toxic gas and survive.

Can you enter chemical areas in Dying Light 2?

You cannot usually enter chemical areas in Dying Light 2. Fortunately, you won't find many chemical areas while you explore the main city, so they shouldn't get in the way of any lovely parkour flow that you're enjoying. However, as you head into the outskirts around the edge of the map, you'll find larger pockets of toxic gas that form chemical areas, so you'll need to move around them if you want to stay alive. Fortunately, they're easy enough to avoid either by skirting the edges or by sailing over them with the Paraglider.

Chemical areas are also used as a border for the edge of the map, clearly marking out the playable area. Since there is no way to enter these chemical areas regularly without dying, you can't surpass the edges of the map and will need to turn back if you want to survive.

However, there is one exception that allows you to enter a certain chemical area in the outskirts. This relates to a mission towards the end of the game, so beware of spoilers below.

The only time you can enter a chemical area is during a scripted section of the mission "Veronika", which occurs towards the end of the story. During this mission, you are given a blocker that allows you to survive the fumes in chemical areas for a few minutes. This gives you time to access the observatory, which is a previously unreachable area. The blocker wears off afterwards, so you'll lose the ability to access chemical areas after this section.

You cannot find this blocker at any other time during Dying Light 2, so you can't access chemical areas at all outside of the "Veronika" mission. However, there are plenty of other upgrades you'll find as you explore, such as inhibitors, military tech, and trophies.

That's everything you need to know about chemical areas in Dying Light 2. There are plenty of other threats that you'll face around the city, but knowing how to repair your weapons should help you stay alive.