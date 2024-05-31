Want to know how to get Bloodhound's Fang in Elden Ring? The unique Curved Greatsword known as Bloodhound's Fang is one of the most popular and top-tier weapons in Elden Ring. And once you've tried it out for yourself, it's very easy to see why. Great range? High damage and speed for a Greatsword? A phenomenal Skill with low FP cost and huge utility in both attack and defence? Bloodhound's Fang has it all.

But if you're reading this, chances are you've yet to find Bloodhound's Fang and are wondering where on earth it could be. Don't fret. In this guide, we'll walk you through the exact location of Bloodhound's Fang, how to kill the boss guarding it, and all the details you could ask for about the Bloodhound's Fang's stats and attribute requirements.

How to get Bloodhound's Fang in Elden Ring

The Bloodhound's Fang Greatsword can be found in the Forlorn Hound's Evergaol in the south of Limgrave, the starting region of Elden Ring. The Forlorn Hound Evergaol is located just north of the bridge that separates Limgrave from the Weeping Peninsula.

Check the map below for the exact Bloodhound's Fang location:

The Forlorn Hound Evergaol and Bloodhound's Fang can be found not at all far from your starting point in Limgrave. All you need to do is travel southeast a short distance. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

As with all Evergaols in Elden Ring, the Forlorn Hound Evergaol contains a single boss which must be defeated in order to leave the Evergaol. This boss is Bloodhound Knight Darriwil, a dangerous early-game boss who wields Bloodhound's Fang against you. To get Bloodhound's Fang for yourself, you must first defeat Darriwil.

Defeating Bloodhound Knight Darriwil

Darriwil isn't a terribly tough opponent if you follow the below tips. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

We've written a dedicated guide on how to beat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in Elden Ring, but in general here is the leading advice to follow if you want to defeat him and earn Bloodhound's Fang as quickly as possible.

Summon Blaidd to help. Summon Blaidd from his tower in the Mistwood (using the finger snap Gesture from Merchant Kale), and speak with him. Blaidd will then become summonable for the fight against Darriwil.

Summon Blaidd from his tower in the Mistwood (using the finger snap Gesture from Merchant Kale), and speak with him. Blaidd will then become summonable for the fight against Darriwil. Dodge, don't block. Darriwil's attacks cause Hemorrhage, even through blocks, and he is very aggressive with his combos. Light equip loads and well-timed dodges make this fight much easier.

Darriwil's attacks cause Hemorrhage, even through blocks, and he is very aggressive with his combos. Light equip loads and well-timed dodges make this fight much easier. Don't get greedy. Darriwil is speedier than he looks, thanks to his Bloodhound's Step and Bloodhound's Finesse moves. He can close distance quickly, and turn defence into attack without much trouble. Don't look for more than a couple of hits at a time.

Darriwil is speedier than he looks, thanks to his Bloodhound's Step and Bloodhound's Finesse moves. He can close distance quickly, and turn defence into attack without much trouble. Don't look for more than a couple of hits at a time. Look for easy Poise damage. Attacks and skills which deal easy Poise damage, like Glintblade Phalanx, work wonders against Darriwil thanks to his relatively low Poise.

Once you defeat Darriwil, you'll automatically be teleported back out of the Evergaol, and you'll receive the Bloodhound's Fang Curved Greatsword as a reward for beating the boss.

Bloodhound's Fang stats and requirements

Bloodhound's Fang is a very strong contender for the best early-game weapon in Elden Ring. Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Bloodhound's Fang is a Curved Greatsword. You can get your hands on it early on, but you won't be able to wield it effectively until your character has at least 18 Strength and 17 Dexterity. Though, if you intend to wield Bloodhound's Fang two-handed, you only need 12 Strength and 17 Dexterity.

Aside from being a really excellent weapon in of itself (we mean it; really top-tier), the main lure of Bloodhound's Fang is its Skill, Bloodhound's Finesse. This skill has two phases:

Activate to unleash a large uppercut and somersault backwards to put distance between you and your foe. (Optional) Follow with a Strong Attack to perform a brief teleport back towards your foe and hit them once more with a powerful strike.

Here are the full stats of the Bloodhound's Fang sword:

Type Curved Greatsword Weight 11.5 Scaling Str D-C, Dex C-B Requires Str 18, Dex 17 Attack Type Slash Blood Loss: 55 Can change skill? No Upgrade Type Unique (Somber) Attack (Standard): 141 Physical Attack (+10): 345 Physical

That's all there is to obtaining Bloodhound's Fang, one of the strongest armaments in all of The Lands Between. There's a reason it's made our lists of the best Dexterity weapons in Elden Ring, as well as the best weapons in Elden Ring, full stop. If you want to make the most of it, check out our guides on how to level up fast in Elden Ring, as well as the best builds, best armor sets, and best spells in the game.