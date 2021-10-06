Far Cry 6: how to get Depleted Uranium

Want to know where to find Depleted Uranium in Far Cry 6? Depleted Uranium is a very important resource in Far Cry 6, the latest title in Ubisoft's massive open-world FPS series. Although in this case, it's actually less of a resource and more of a currency which you can use to purchase powerful and unique gear from your comrade, Juan.

Learn how to get Depleted Uranium in Far Cry 6 below, along with how to use it up purchasing awesome new equipment once you have it.

How to get Depleted Uranium in Far Cry 6

Depleted Uranium is, as you might expect, a pretty important and powerful resource in Far Cry 6. Its sole use is for unlocking new Supremos and Resolver Weapons at Juan's Office on Libertad Island or at his various Arms Dealers.

You can find Depleted Uranium near Anti-Aircraft Cannons scattered across Yara. It's a good idea to go around destroying these sites anyway, because they will shoot you down if you attempt to pilot a flying vehicle through their airspace - but another great reason to go after these sites is for the Depleted Uranium.

When you're in an anti-aircraft site, keep an eye out for a large yellow crate, likely in a tent inside the site somewhere. These crates are also marked on your minimap (if you're near enough) with a yellow radiation warning icon, so use this to help you find the Uranium. Open it up to receive the Uranium.

Depleted Uranium doesn't show up in your inventory, but you can see how much you have in the top-right of the Arsenal screen.

That's all you need to know about finding Depleted Uranium in Far Cry 6. Another great use of your time in Yara is finding and unlocking the different Far Cry 6 Amigos to help you in battle, so do have a read about them while you're here. Elsewhere, there's our guide on how to get Gunpowder and on the different Far Cry 6 ammo types you can use against enemies. For everything else, your best bet is to check out our Far Cry 6 tips and tricks guide.