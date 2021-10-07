Want to know how to find Oku's Triada Relic in Far Cry 6? Oku's Triada Relic is a treasure hunt quest in Far Cry 6. It's a very important side-quest, because it forms part of the larger Triada Blessings quest which will unlock some very powerful and important things for you.

In the below walkthrough we'll explain exactly how to complete the Oku's Triada Relic treasure hunt quest in Far Cry 6 so that you can earn all these potent rewards in no time.

Far Cry 6: Oku's Triada Relic walkthrough

Below is a written walkthrough on how to get through the estate that guards Oku's Triada Relic. But if you're more of a visual learner, you can watch me play through it on my first attempt in the above video (with momentary hesitations edited out, of course!).

To initiate the quest, you must first head to Oluwa Cave on Isla Santuario, the starting island. You can find it here:

Head through the cave and read the note on the floor at the end to start the quest. This quest gives you three treasure hunts to complete. This walkthrough focuses on the hardest of the three, Oku's Triada Relic, which is based in the territory of Valle De Oro:

The Relic is hidden inside a location called Fort Oro in Cruz Del Salvador. The door to the fort will only open to you once night has fallen, so head there at night to begin the treasure hunt.

How to get Oku's Triada Relic

Once inside, head through the door to the right and shoot the only mirror which doesn't break when you stand in front of it (to the immediate right as you head through the door). Behind it is a switch. Activate it to open a hidden bookshelf door back in the main room.

Head into the secret room and read the note on the side. It states:

Oku's water flows like electricity from the CENTER of Yara, then to the WEST, and finally the EAST.

There are three buttons on the table connected to TV screens. You must push the buttons in the following order as hinted by the note:

Centre Left Right

This will start the piano playing upstairs. Head upstairs and read the note on the piano, then look out of the window at the well below. A door to a small room will open behind the piano. On the table in the small room is a Dungeon key.

Head back to the first room of the house and unlock the door facing the entrance using the Dungeon key. Head through the next couple of doors and past the rows of mannequin soldiers (don't worry, they don't shoot!). On the pillar at the end of the room is a button. Push it to open the well outside.

Head through the door opposite the button and grapple up onto the roof. Use the zipline to head down to the well, and then grapple to the grapple point directly above the well in order to lower yourself down into the cave below. In the cave you'll find a chest containing some Leg Gear, along with the Relic itself up on the highest platform (you may need to use the grapple point above you again in order to reach it from the bottom).

Interact with the Relic to pick it up and complete the quest! After that you can use the grapple point to escape, or simply fast travel elsewhere. Once you've found all three Triada relics you can return to Oluwa Cave for some of the best rewards the game will ever give you. Namely: a new Stealth Amigo called Oluso, and the Triador Supremo and La Varita Resolver Weapon which together allow you to shoot enemies through walls for a short time. This combo makes for one of the most powerful weapons in the game, so it's well worth the effort of completing these treasure hunts!

That's all there is to the Oku's Triada Relic treasure hunt quest in Far Cry 6. If you're looking for more walkthroughs, be sure to check out our Far Cry 6 tips and tricks, in which you can find links to all our other Far Cry 6 guides. Alternatively, if you want to upgrade your newfound toys, check out our guides on how to find Gunpowder and Depleted Uranium in Far Cry 6.