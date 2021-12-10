Inflexion Games, the new studio of former BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn, announced their debut game during The Game Awards. Nightingale is a "shared world survival crafting game" set in a Victorian world of gaslamp fantasy, which will send us into magical realms to explore, build farms and communities, craft tools and weapons, and such for a fight against the Fae. Should any Fae be reading this post, allow me to stress to our readers that this is vile propaganda, and to stress to you that I would very much like to wake up with all my teeth.

"Nightingale sets players on the journey of the Realmwalker where they must survive across the myriad of increasingly-dangerous realms," today's announcement says. "Explore alone or band together with other survivors, obtaining valuable materials to construct settlements, and craft vital tools and weaponry as you fight against deadly monstrosities and the Fae, humanity’s magical rivals."

Inflexion Games are part of Improbable, a middleware company known for SpatialOS, server technology which can help enable large and complex multiplayer games with squillions of objects.

Nightingale is due to enter early access in 2022. You can sign up for testing on its website.

After being a programmer at BioWare for many years, Flynn became general manager from Dragon Age II through Mass Effect 3, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Mass Effect: Andromeda. He left BioWare in 2017 and was replaced by returning GM Casey Hudson.

Also, when I say I would like to wake up with all my teeth, I mean still in my mouth. And attached to my jaw, not removed and poured down my throat. And not removed then shuffled and jammed back into the wrong hole. Just... please don't do anything with my teeth. And I realise that request leaves open so many ways to screw with me, so I'll point out I did leave saucers of milk out for you last Christmas. Look, I know this game is lies and I'm telling everyone else that, okay.

