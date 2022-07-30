If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Genshin Impact developer video introduces update 3.0's Sumeru region

As well as six new characters
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Moody Dendro daddy Alhaitham gazes out to sea in a port city in Genshin Impact's 3.0 update.

HoYoverse have released a new video offering more information on Sumeru, the new region coming in Genshin Impact 3.0, the gacha game's next major update. The same video also offered glimpses of six new characters, details of the new enemies players will face in Sumeru, and hints to "ancient secrets buried in the sand."

Here's the video, which I appreciate for its moody lighting and transparent whiteboards:

Sumeru is a hot region with both forest and desert biomes, and its population are famous for not being able to dream. The residents, we're told, treat this fact as a point of pride and a demonstration of how "rational" they are. Research and knowledge are what the people of the region value most.

It makes sense that one of the characters glimpsed is a researcher. The previously teased Tighnari is a Dendro character who is both a researcher and a Forest Watcher. The video also offers brief glimpses of other new characters, including brooding traveller Alhaitham, cat-eared mercenary Dehya, red-haired dancer Nilou, something-eared scholar Cyno, and mysterious butterfly girl Nahida.

The video also introduces new enemy types including a group of mercenaries, the Eremites, as well as various aggressive fauna. That includes the Fungi, which are technically violent flora, and some seemingly mossy pigs.

There's no fixed release date for update 3.0 yet, although leaks and rumours place it sometime around August 15th. In the meantime, version 2.8 is still live and you can read about the current banners on our dedicated page.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch