Genshin Impact's new area Inazuma and game version 2.0 launch July 21

Open world battle grind 'em up Genshin Impact has revealed more information about its next major update and it's a big one. Mihoyo have gone and skipped a couple version numbers even, queuing up game version 2.0 for later this month. The next major map area Inazuma is nearly here and they've given quite and in-depth introduction to the next big area your Travelers will be exploring. It all launches on July 21st.

"A foreign thunderstorm tears the sky apart, splitting eternity," Mihoyo say of the new area and its story." Flashes of lightning cut through the darkness, as a god's will manifests. Overcome endless thunderstorms, set foot on the island of cherry blossoms, and witness the Eternity pursued by Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho."

The new trailer for update 2.0 down here introduces some of the backstory of Inazuma and the conflicts you'll be digging into there with the Elecro Archon. It also introduces two playable characters: cryo sword-wielder Kamisato Ayaka and pyro archer Yoimiya.

As usual, Mihoyo have announced the new version through one of their livestream special programs. They've been hosted by some of the game's voice actors in the past, though this time Mihoyo called up some of their development team to talk about the development process and give some detailed thoughts on Inazuma.

Inazuma, made up of six islands, is associated with the electro element, they explain. You can spot a lot of that up above in the new trailer. Unlike the Dragonspire area focused on the cold and snow, parts of Inamuza appear to be pretty stormy.

The developers explain a litle bit about Inazmua's electricity-themed open world puzzles and such during the special program livestream also. You can spot a player using energy-conducting crystals to solve a puzzle, for one. They also mention expanding on Electro element combat within Inazuma.

They've also learned from developing past map areas, they say, and have "abandoned some of the challenges that require players to use certain characters or specific elements in order to complete them." You'll find some mechanism-based puzzles in Inazuma instead.

Mihoyo also give a lot of background on the lore of Inazuma, along with some backstory on new character Ayaka, game events arriving in 2.0, and more in the special program. It's worth a watch, in my opinion, for the rare chance to hear Mihoyo's developers sharing their work on the game firsthand.

As ever, the special program handed out some Genshin Impact codes. Here are those, which you'll need to redeem in the next several hours until 5am BST on July 10.

AS6BQKLY9GLD - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore GBNA9J5H9Y4H - 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit

- 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit LS6T4L9ZZ7TH - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

Version 2.0 titled "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" is launching on July 21st.