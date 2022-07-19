If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

4

Grounded is being shrunk into an animated TV series

Written by Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Brent Friedman
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on

Teenage garden survive ‘em up Grounded has been greenlit to become an animated series. It’ll be adapted by Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels writer Brent Friedman. Oh my gosh, I just finally got the game's name. Watch the trailer for Grounded’s September launch below while I shrink in embarrassment.

Watch on YouTube

Grounded’s animated adaptation takes place in the same universe as the game, Deadline reports, and will follow the adventures of four young pals turned two-inches tall by a shrinking ray as they try to survive in a backyard. Obsidian and Microsoft have joined with Vancouver-based CG company Waterproof Studios/SC Productions, Kinetic Media and Rick And Morty studio Bardel Entertainment to produce the animated series. Friedman is also adapting Earthworm Jim into a new animated show, too.

Video game adaptations are having a bit of a moment, just on telly this time rather than in movie form. The past week saw the debut of Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil show, while Riot Games recently bought the animation studio that produced the TV version of League Of Legends, Arcane. Xbox teamed up with Paramount to show us Master Chief's bum and mug in the live-action Halo show this year, and CD Projekt is partnering with Netflix for the Cyberpunk 2077 anime Edgerunners in September.

Not long after Grounded headed into early access last year, Sin spoke to lead designer Adam Brennecke about the game’s origins. "It's a potent setting for sure," she noted at the time, "and that enticing mixture of the familiar seen from a fantastic, unfamiliar perspective stood out when I watched other people go through the same early-game wonder in co-op."

No word yet on when or where you’ll be able to watch the animated version, but Grounded the game is available on Steam and the Microsoft Store for £25/$30/€30. It's also on Game Pass.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch