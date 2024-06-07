How to defeat Mech Abomination in Wuthering Waves

Wondering how to beat the Mech Abomination boss in Wuthering Waves? Hidden beneath the ruins of a crumbling building in Whining Aix's Mire, the Mech Abomination is a massive robot made in the Court of Savantae lab. While it's slow (and walks around on its arms), it can still do some serious damage, and you'll want to make sure you know what you're in for before taking on the challenge.

In this guide, we'll explain everything you need to know about the Mech Abomination boss in Wuthering Waves, including where to find it, how to fight it, and what loot it'll get you.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where to find Mech Abomination in Wuthering Waves

Before you head to fight the Mech Abomination, you'll want to check on your Union Level — this boss won't show up until you've reached Union Level 10 and upgraded your SOL3 world level. If you're a little behind, don't fret! You can easily increase your Union Level by completing main quests and exploring.

Once you've met this requirement, you'll want to head to the Court of Savantae Ruins in Whining Aix's Mire. Simply teleport to the nearby Resonance Beacon, walk inside the building, and jump into the pit behind the desk.

How to fight Mech Abomination in Wuthering Waves

Before you jump in, you'll want to do a little preparation for this fight. Make sure your team doesn't have any Electro characters, as Mech Abomination is resistant to Electro damage. Mech Abomination is a slightly slower boss with more opportunities for parrying, but it's still never a bad idea to level up your team before heading into the fight.

The Mech Abomination is a slow-moving boss, but it'll attack you with quite a few fast combos, so paying attention to its movements is key. If it looks like it's going to attack again, back up and wait to attack until it's done with its combo.

It'll also try to grab you with its left arm, which is a powerful attack that can't be parried and immobilizes you for a moment. However, the boss will spend a noticeable amount of time charging this attack up, so make sure to pay attention to what it's doing and dodge these grabs whenever possible. Similarly, you'll want to avoid its spin attacks, although rushing in immediately after it's done with these creates a great window to do some serious damage.

Later in the fight (normally after depleting its Vibration Strength bar twice without killing it), you can also use your Levitator to pick up chunks of rubble on the ground and throw them at the boss' weak spots to deal decent amounts of damage. Just make sure to keep dodging its attacks while doing this!

As with other bosses in Wuthering Waves, you'll want to deplete its white Vibration Strength (or shield) bar and then unleash your most powerful attacks, including your Resonance Liberation and Intro/Outro skills.

Mech Abomination rewards in Wuthering Waves

Beating Mech Abomination for the first time will net you a bonus of:

500 Union EXP

20 Astrite

1 Advanced Resonance Potion

1 Advanced Energy Core

12,000 Shell Credits

After that, you can redeem 60 Waveplates for a chance to get the following rewards, the quantity and quality of which will scale based on your SOL3 world level:

450 Union EXP

Group Abomination Tacet Core

Medium Resonance Potion

Medium Energy Core

Medium Sealed Tube

Intimacy

Shell Credits

You can also get the Mech Abomination's Echo, which deals a decent amount of Electro damage and summons Mech Waste to deal even more. Since this Echo's Mech Waste is considered Outro Skill damage, this is a great fit for any DPS character on a well-rounded team where you're frequently switching characters.

Now that you've beat the Mech Abomination, why not learn about some of Wuthering Waves' other bosses? We've got guides on beating the Impermanence Heron, the Lampylumen Myriad, and the Tempest Mephis as well.